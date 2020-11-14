Most people have heard of the Pere Marquette River — one of the longest undammed rivers in the state. Ironically, the hydrological term for that is “unregulated,” but there are plenty of regulations.
However, if you don’t like figuring out the float permit system designed to protect the river from being overrun by paddlers in the summer, you can visit the river from mid-September to mid-May.
That’s just what I did.
It’s no secret that I have gone a little canoe crazy this year. After putting around 50 miles on the North Country Trail with my daughter and son, I blew out my calf in early summer and have been paddling one canoe or another ever since.
On this day it was my solo canoe. What is a solo canoe? It’s a canoe with one seat. Mine is a 13-foot, 8-inch long skinny little craft called a Curtis Ladybug. It was built in New York out of fiberglass when I was in high school. A nice woman from Pennsylvania on a paddling forum volunteered to bring it to Whitehall, where I picked it up.
I haven’t gone more than five days without at least a little paddle since I got it.
I had paddled it up the Lincoln from M-116 to the first logjam and then back down, I had paddled it up and down the Sable in Ludington State Park and, then, just to see if I could, I paddled it up the PM to where the frontage of one of my listings sits — just beyond the U.S. 31 expressway — and then back down again.
But after a really busy year in real estate, I found myself with a free day when no one else had time to enjoy it with me. I would love to be bowhunting, but I hung no stands because I planned to use my climber. However, a climber requires mostly calf muscles and I just don’t trust it yet.
So a big paddling day was in order. I wanted to try the Pine River, but I just didn’t have the guts to try it alone.
So the PM it was.
Holy waters
The “Holy Waters” of the PM are the flies-only, no-kill stretch of the river between M-37 and Gleason’s Landing. That’s where I started. I was not a stranger to this stretch, having floated it for a story years ago with Pastor Doug Niemi. It is a breathtaking waterway because of its clarity and its character. The river flows around corners and over riffles. Brown trout were literally launching themselves into the air as I approached their neighborhoods. There were still plenty of half-dead salmon — presumably coho — plying the waters, too. The all-dead salmon were also painfully apparent to my nostrils. But it was a glorious November morning with temps headed for the 60s, and I was not going to be deterred by the morning chill or the ripening chum.
Paddling solo is a joy, especially on a twisty river. You can steer with bowstrokes or from the stern. I tended to use the “Canadian Stroke.” It’s a J-Stroke variant that allows you to correct the boat as you take the paddle back toward the front of the boat. The big plus is that it’s quiet.
The PM is no doubt a hazardous river just because of the amount of water pushing downstream from Baldwin. But the real hazards are submerged — deep holes in the clay bed of the river. It’s an easy-to-wade river in some places, but then it’s not. It’s a shallow river until it’s 15 feet deep. It’s a consistent river, except for the many places that the current have scoured out beautiful formations in the clay.
And all this beauty comes at a price — the river would kill itself with erosion if we didn’t help it along. So there are places with riprap and other places where log structures have been built. There are still other places where woody debris has been intentionally placed for trout cover.
In early November, you’d expect to see steelhead in the river, but I saw few. I did see many steelhead anglers and most were happy to let me pass. I only got scowled at once, and that guy had to look up from his phone to do that.
I was really pleased with how I was able to maneuver the canoe in a precise manner — but as I said about the PM, it’s easy until it’s not. Those yawning chasms in the clay come with some huge upwellings. You can call them eddies, but that implies a calm spot. These are boiling with power that tosses your canoe to one side of the river like a toy. Still, they are part of what makes the river a fun paddle.
A little whitewater
After you pass the Green Cottage and Gleason’s Landing, you pass into more cottages. The river gains some size and speed here and there’s a surprising little boulder garden of whitewater before you get to Bowman Bridge. I was assured by one of the luminaries of solo canoeing in a Facebook post that my little fiberglass canoe was more than tough enough for some Class I and II whitewater. I don’t know that this hazard would be up to Class II, but it will wake you up. I picked what looked like the most likely route between two boulders and looked down to see my boat narrowly miss a third boulder that had been hard to see in the froth. Hitting something like that straight-on might have been ugly, especially alone. But I made it through.
Custer-ish water
I didn’t make it as far as Custer on this paddle, but the stretch around Bowman Bridge reminded me of Custer more than anything else. Especially in November, with all the grasses brown or yellow, it just felt like the big lazy river we know as “the lower PM.” The highlight of this stretch was that I saw 10 different bald eagles. The darn things were around every bend in all stages of plumage. Apparently the dead salmon lining the banks made the river an inviting migration stop for the big birds. I also saw several blue herons and a few mergansers that were feeding on small trout or salmon. I know because they left a half-dozen dead three-inch fish floating in their wake. The Bowman Bridge stretch is probably one of the nicer stretches for wildlife watching because of the sparse housing.
Lively again
After the lazy stretch near Bowman Bridge, the river gets frisky again before Rainbow Rapids. You know how some of those fast corners are scary in a tandem canoe? Not as much in a solo canoe. I was able to follow the bubble trail deep into river bends and let the current piling in the corners help me along. I’ll only say that if you’re going to do this on the PM, it better be sunny and calm and you’d better have good glasses. Some of the breathtaking underwater views turn heart-stopping when you see the size of the hazards below. The river gets faster and tighter with cottages again more frequent. The character of the river shifted from big deadheads and sweepers to darker corridors lined with cedars and a bottom dotted with more rocks and less wood. It’s beautiful water in a trout-fishing sense again.
Rainbow Rapids themselves are downstream from the access site of the same name. They are Class I all the way, but there are some areas where you can’t help but rub a rock or two. I cringed, but apparently the fiberglass used in my canoe was up to the task. I had been champing at the bit to try some solo whitewater paddling and this was a great way to start out. None of the waves are big enough to come over the bow of even my tiny craft, but they are still a fun change of pace for that river.
There are more rocky areas than just the Rainbow Rapids area before you approach Sulak Campground, but the river starts to favor big clay structures again. I will paddle this whole stretch again.
My intended take-out was at Lower Branch Bridge, but around Sulak, there’s wide disagreement in the posted float times. The sun was getting low and it was getting hard to see what each ripple ahead was hiding. It turned out that I probably could have made Lower Branch Bridge, but I opted to text for my pick-up at Sulak and my kids picked me up at Upper Branch Bridge. Total time was 7 1/2 hours and the total mileage was 23.9 miles (according to the signage). It was a great way to spend a November day.
I’ll be spending my Nov. 15 like everyone else tomorrow, but I’m itching to get back on that river and some other local rivers as soon as I’ve filled a tag.