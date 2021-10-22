Out past Kings Highway and Queens Highway in the land where they post “Dogman Crossing” signs instead of deer-crossing signs, you’ll find the access to the upper parts of the Pine River.
This is a river that bears little resemblance to the river you’ll find downstream from Dobson Bridge. It’s more akin to the south branch of the Pere Marquette, with less grinding out due to low water.
There’s little livery traffic, even in summer. There are no party spots nor drunken paddlers at this time of year. It’s about the river, the wildlife and the scenery.
It’s a frisky stretch of water, with some of the splashy riffles and intermittent boulders that highlight the fun parts of the lower river.
There are lowland areas, high sand banks, gorgeous hardwood-and-hemlock valleys and most importantly right now, no fishermen. Don’t get me wrong, I love fishing, but I love canoeing, too. And as much as I hear that a river is “everyone’s river,” the two don’t mix well. If we’re being completely honest, fishermen don’t want to see paddlers and paddlers don’t want to excuse themselves around fishermen. Landowners probably take a dimmer view of both than either take of each other. Still, we can all be polite, we can share, but we can also practice avoidance, which is why I mostly choose to drive 50 minutes to the Pine instead of hitting the Little Manistee or Pere Marquette during the fish runs.
The paddle permits required from the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day don’t cover much of this section of river. So you have the double bonus of the river permits not being required and the trout season being closed at this time of year.
Last weekend, I paddled 26 miles over two days in two roughly equal chunks with a friend and we encountered just two other paddlers.
Sportsman’s Drive to Skookum
There are accesses above the one I frequent, but the amount of river miles gained by driving to Briar Patch are canceled out by the roundabout way you have to take to get there. So instead of gaining 3,000 feet of river for an extra 15 minutes of driving, I choose to follow 5 Mile Road until it turns to the northeast and becomes Sportsman’s Drive. The road literally ends at the river, so it’s pretty easy to drop your boat in.
My paddling partner this weekend, I found out, wasn’t just a fellow solo canoeing enthusiast, but a whitewater fan like some of my other friends.
That means we stopped at every rock and riffle to see if we could catch an eddy or surf a little. Surfing in a canoe means that you ride the line of the eddy up into or just beyond whatever is causing the current disturbance. If you do it right, your canoe goes upstream and hangs in the current.
From Sportsman’s Drive down to the two accesses near Skookum Bridge, there aren’t a lot of these features, but there are a couple.
And while I’d say most of this stretch is shallow, it’s deep enough that three deer we spooked on an oxbow were up to their necks swimming across as we rounded the next bend.
The scenery varied from hemlocks and cedars to what was almost bottomlands in this stretch.
Miles paddled: 7
Paddle time: 2 hours
Other paddlers encountered: 0
Skookum to Silver Creek
There are two accesses near the Skookum Road bridge. The first is on the north side of the river and is very easy and accommodating for paddlecraft. The second is on the south side of the river and is lined with railroad ties that make entering and exiting your craft a little tricky. If you’re going to stop for lunch, I suggest keeping a sharp eye out for the one on the north side, which is tucked into a corner on your left after a tricky passing under a downed white pine.
Another note: The really grindy parts of this paddle all seem to be right at bridges. Immediately after Skookum bridge and the bridges on the Ne-Bo-Shone property, you’ll see areas where the water looks too calm to be believed — that’s your clue that the water is just skim thin. Your best bet is to follow the current into the hard corners here if you can. There’s lots of reading to do on the internet about the Ne-Bo-Shone Club. The thumbnail sketch is this: The club’s owners at the time were on the losing side of a couple landmark decisions affirming people’s rights to use the waterways as public land. The first was when fishermen were chased off of the water adjacent to their lands, the second was when they (allegedly) dammed up the river to keep the fishermen out after the public won the right to fish the river.
What does that mean to you today? It means that you can paddle through or wade and fish, but that you are not welcome on their property at all. It is posted as private and patrolled and I can tell you that it definitely is patrolled.
On an earlier trip through the property we were seemingly escorted by a man in a polo shirt on an ATV. He rode into and out of view several times. Of course, this was in the peak of summer, so there are probably some people who violate the laws and exit their paddlecraft at that time of year.
We were not, however, escorted through on Saturday. At least we saw or heard no escorts. But we follow the rules and have never stopped nor set foot on their property. There’s never a need if you plan your paddle well.
On that property, though. It’s quite beautiful. You’ll see four or five homes, but the wilder parts of the property, particularly as you get toward State Road (Walker Bridge), are beautiful. I found myself just staring dumbfoundedly at some of the hardwood-lined valleys alongside us. We saw more deer, including a young buck. There were turkeys and a few woodpeckers, but the wildlife was pretty quiet. There’s a great variety of current features on this stretch, including a sharp shortcut around a big oxbow. As the river approaches Walker Bridge, a few more boulders start cropping up again, which continues through to the launch at the Silver Creek State Forest Campground.
Miles paddled: 6
Paddle time: 2 hours.
Other paddlers encountered: 0.
Silver Creek to Elm Flats
The Silver Creek State Forest Campground is a hub of activity. With the Silver Creek trail there, the access to the river and just people camping, there can be a lot going on. But somehow, no matter when I go, once we get a couple hundred yards out of the campground, there’s nothing but us and the river.
There are some nice boulders in the campground vicinity, which makes for good surfing and ferrying practice. Then the river gives way to gravel runs interspersed with deep holes along high banks. The feel of the stretch is not unlike the Pere Marquette within a mile or two of Rainbow Rapids. Perhaps it was the sunny 34-degree morning, but this stretch felt generally brighter than many of the other stretches. Although the river has hardwoods, tamaracks and cedars here and all along its length, there were larger aspen stands in this stretch, but also some birch.
A couple miles into the paddle, you encounter Lincoln Bridge and the access site named for the small bridge. The river is constrained a little here, so it takes on a splashier character for several hundred yards. None of the riffles approach the height that you’d consider a hazard, though.
There’s a lot to like in this stretch, but it drags a little for the last mile or two heading into Elm Flats. We rarely encounter wildlife and the banks drop down to give the river a marshier feel.
Miles paddled: 7.3
Time: 2 hours
Other paddlers encountered: 0
Elm Flats to Dobson Bridge
Elm Flats is a nice place to stop for a break. There’s a nice patch of green grass and a picnic table close to the river. The restrooms are newer and cleaner than those at the campground.
The designated Wild and Scenic portion of the Pine begins here and continues all the way down to Low Bridge, roughly 7 hours downstream.
From here, you’ll encounter just a couple cabins before you reach the Dobson Bridge area. The scenery begins with similar surroundings to the area just below Silver Creek. Some splashy riffle runs give way to another lowland area marked by big bends and remnants of logjams. Here we’ve seen several wood ducks in our last couple paddles — really the only wildlife other than the occasional deer or eagle sighting.
Leaving the low area, you get into one of the most beautiful parts of the river. High banks cradle the river from here on out, with a few areas of fast water. I found myself slowing down to take it all in (along with some much-needed sunshine!)
When you encounter the first cabin you’ll get your first taste of whitewater. Although not quite big enough to surf or ferry back and forth, this rapid will give you a fun, quick ride. It’s a long paddle to the next bit of whitewater, but you have great surroundings as you work your way down to it.
Immediately prior to Dobson Bridge, you’ll encounter a chute that turns a corner. Look for the cabin on your left with home-built wooden current-deflecting walls. Here you can catch an eddy on your left or right and paddle back and forth through a surprisingly pushy chute. Watch yourself on the eddyline, though, as it almost dumped me the first time I tried to re-enter the rapid from the upstream eddy.
It’s a short run from here to Dobson Bridge, your take-out. But not before a good chute runs right under the bridge. If you don’t take the time to practice your surfing and ferrying here you’ll regret it, especially if you’re continuing down to Peterson Bridge or Low Bridge. There are bigger whitewater features in those stretches and the practice here is well worth your while.
Dobson Bridge also is home to the nicest access on the river, with a great sand beach. The walk to the parking lot above is a gasser, though!
Miles paddled: 6.3
Time: 2 hours
Other paddlers encountered: 2