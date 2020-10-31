It’s 16 days until the rifle deer season begins. Do you know where your rifle rounds are?
Every year, I run into people who can’t find ammunition in their favorite caliber.
This year, that will be worse.
I don’t know whether it’s hoarding or manufacturing difficulties or a little of both, but the result is that the ammunition shelves at stores in western and northwestern Michigan are darn-near bare.
Some of these shortages are predictable — people have been rushing to buy the rifles with straight-walled cartridges that are legal south of the “rifle line.” But others, such as .30-06, make no sense. Sure, lots of people shoot that caliber — myself included — but why there’s nary a box of that, but plenty of .270 is kind of a head-scratcher.
I don’t stress about it because I’ve had enough put away since I discovered what my rifle likes years ago.
I’m confident that everyone who wants to find ammunition to go hunting will, but they’ll have to beg and borrow to do it in some cases. And the ammunition shortage will continue into 2021 — no matter who is president — because not seeing your favorite ammunition puts a burr into your memory like having to use off-brand one-ply does.
But the real losers are not the hunters. When there’s limited ammunition, fewer people take the time and the rounds to sight in their rifles. This makes for more misses, more deer wounded but not killed. Conversely, maybe with the Department of Natural Resources printing more antlerless tags than we’ve seen in the history of our state, a little bit of an ammunition shortage could be a good thing.
Assuming you can find ammunition, here are some thoughts on sighting in and finding out what your rifle likes as we count town the two weeks before the rifle deer season.
A varied diet
All rifles are not created equal. Two rifles of the same caliber from the same factory can be chambered to a slightly different depth. This slight variability affects the expanding gases from your rifle round being touched off. If the bullet sits a little differently in the chamber from gun to gun, the bullet can spin out a little differently as it leaves the barrel. These are the things that cause rifles to work better with one brand of ammunition over another.
In a perfect world, you buy a box of every brand in the weights you prefer and you shoot three-shot groups until you determine which groups the tightest.
Then, and only then, do you sight in your rifle to a “zero” that emulates your most likely shot distance.
However, as we outlined above, that may be difficult to do this year. So if you have only one box of ammunition or less, you should just go and sight in your rifle.
At the range
Every year someone has a new rifle that needs sighted in. So we’ll take it from that point.
If you’re mounting a new scope, you’ll need to have it boresighted. I can’t stress this enough this year: it is absolutely worth your money to buy a laser device to get you closer to target without spending bullets. You’re still going to have to put a round downrange, but if you can get really, really close without even firing a shot, you’re going to have more ammunition left when you’re done checking zero.
If you don’t have a laser device, you can still boresight a rifle, assuming it’s a bolt-action or break-action rifle. You simply need to mount the rifle or the barrel in a vise and peer down both the breech end of the barrel and the ocular of the scope. Adjust the scope until the sight picture is the same. That’s boresighting.
The temptation is to rush right out to the 100-yard target and start firing. That can work. However, you’ll save a lot of walking and consternation with a freshly mounted scope if you just quickly check your shot at the 25-yard target first. If it’s close, you’re going to be on paper at 100 yards. Remember that your bullet rises from the moment it leaves the barrel out to more than 100 yards for most calibers, so don’t go trying to put the bullet at zero at 25. Just fire a shot to make sure that your side-to-side variance isn’t more than an inch and to make sure you’re within a couple inches of the vertical zero.
Now back out to 100 yards and we’ll really get into the sighting-in process.
Form matters
But first, let’s talk about your shooting form.
Your rifle is only as good as your form when sighting in. If you’re flinching, it’s off.
Relax. Use a high-contrast bullseye. The circles with quarter-shading work really well.
Dry fire a few times (if you’re using a vintage rifle, use a snap-cap or a spent shell for this). Make sure you’re pressing the trigger not pulling the trigger. To pull the trigger is to pull the barrel.
Take a deep breath, let it out slowly and press the trigger on empty lungs. If you get to the point where you’re holding your breath, stop and re-start the process.
The best golfers have a single “swing thought” when they hit their opening drive. It might be something simple like “make a high finish.” Good shooters should have something similar, such as “press, don’t pull.”
At 100
Before we sight in at 100, let’s talk ballistics. What is your likely range for shooting a deer? 100? 200? 300 yards?
You need to know your ballistics so you know the height at which your bullet is traveling at different distances.
Take the 150-grain .30-06 as an example. Let’s say you sight in at 200 yards. With a scope, the bullet starts about an inch and a half below your crosshairs. At 100 yards, your bullet is going to be an inch and a half high. At 200 yards, you’ll be at crosshair height. At 250 yards, your bullet will be 3 inches below your crosshairs. At 300 yards, your bullet will be almost 8 inches below your crosshairs. That’s important information to have at a 100-yard range because it affects where you sight in. Want to be dead on at 200? Sight in at about an inch and a half high at 100. Your caliber may be slightly different, so take the time to check before you start sighting in.
Now comes more math. Take your first shot with good form at 100 yards. Where did it hit?
Let’s say it’s 2 inches left but OK for height. Your scope turret will say “1/4 inch at 100 yards.” So each click of the scope should move the crosshairs a quarter of an inch. We need eight quarter inches, so we check the scope turret for the direction to click and we start clicking. Walt Omstead always told me that you should always click one more than you need, then click back one. He felt this would make for a more positive seating of the screw on the scope turret. Is it true? I don’t know. Could it hurt? No.
If you have a quality scope or you know your scope, you may be OK with making the clicks and putting your rifle back in the case. I would always take one more shot to confirm that I didn’t flinch. Then I’d fire two more to make doubly sure.
Here’s a question I’ve had: Should you clean the barrel after sighting in?
No. The only time you should clean your barrel after sighting in is if it’s been exposed to snow or rain. Of course, that only happens on nine out of 10 opening days.
Save your brass
One final note about ammunition availability: It could be worse next year or the year after or the year after. Right now, reloaders like myself can’t even get components — but that will loosen up again. Having said that, saving your brass is always a good idea. There may come a day when taxes or regulations make ammunition price-prohibitive instead of just scarce. Having the brass to start building a rifle cartridge will always be a good idea.