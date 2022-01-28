If sitting out on the ice holding onto a fishing rod sounds uncomfortable to you right now, then you are not alone.
People have been figuring out ways to fish without holding the rod in winter for thousands of years. A pair of crossed sticks with a string beneath them is one of the oldest ways to fish in winter. Somewhere along the line, someone figured out that a third stick with a spool made fishing even easier because it allowed fish to take the bait and run and even swallow it.
Today, the majority of tip-ups are made of three sticks, a spool and a spring-loaded flag. When there’s no snow on the ice or very little snow, there are some tip-ups with lower-profile designs that keep you from having your flags tripped by the wind.
But the biggest thing is to get out there and use them.
The rules
You can be lazy when fishing tip-ups, but not too lazy. Michigan law allows you three lines, which must be “attended.” Generally speaking, if you can see the flag and get to it before the conservation officer can walk to it, then it’s attended. But officers have discretion, as do magistrates and judges, so ask yourself how the following situations might play out in front of a person in robes: “I was watching it from the cabin window.” “I was watching it from the car at the launch.” or “I ran into shore to answer nature’s call.”
You also must have your name and address on your tip-ups. You can put it on the sticks with permanent marker, but on some of the plastic models you may have to write on the flag or write on the frame in paint pen. Alternatively, you can put new address labels on your tip-ups every year.
Tip-up styles
The traditional three-stick tip-up works well for a couple reasons: It’s visible and it stores in a compact manner. If you’re heading out with a few kids and a day on the ice, you can put everything in one bucket, fill another bucket with bait and you’re all set. The drawbacks to the three-stick tip-up are wind trips and, in very cold temperatures, your hole freezing shut.
The “polar” style of tip-up is a lower-profile tip-up. It’s not great for high-traffic lakes because it doesn’t carry that high visibility of something sticking a foot above the ice. But its compact design keeps it from being tripped by the wind (as much). Further, these have a heavy and a light setting on the spindle. If you put your flag in the shallow notch, fish won’t feel any resistance when they trip the flag.
If you put your flag in the deep notch, you won’t get tripped by over-active shiners or suckers pulling. A polar tip-up still allows the hole to freeze in cold weather, but because of the design, the spindle should not.
They can be a mess to store because of how you fold them and their small-diameter spools are kind of a pain to spool with line.
Hole-cover tip-ups are a third type of tip-up. These have the working parts of a polar tip-up but they are formed of round, insulated plastic.
They cover your hole and keep it from freezing in cold weather.
They are generally made of high-visibility plastic, but they still sit pretty low to the ice.
Tall tip-ups are popular here on our high-traffic lakes.
These may be oversize models of the three-stick variety or they may look like a polar frame supporting a more traditional stick, spool and flag. In place of a flag, there’s often an orange foam ball.
These are nice for visibility when the sleds and quads are zipping around, but also good for visibility when the snow is blowing and drifting.
They have many of the same drawbacks of three-stick tip-ups, but people can see them from farther and give them more space.
Line
Tip-up line is not as important as your tip-up leader. And I don’t mean a steel leader. You can land a nice pike on 6-pound or 8-pound line. My friend Dan Zatarga landed a 40-inch monster on Mullett Lake a few years ago on a tip-up spooled with 6-pound test line. When I’m on a lake with potential for monsters, I will beef up my leader to as much as 20-pound monofilament. Is it necessary? Generally not. But I don’t feel like pike care and the last thing I want to do is re-tie everything. But when I’m walleye fishing and setting a tip-up, I’ll use a 6-pound-test leader.
I like my leader to be about 2 feet long.
As for your main line, the old black dacron line is wonderful because you can throw it out on the ice as you retrieve a fish and then you can see it to untangle it.
But I also know lots of people who just use monofilament and do just fine. Another reason I like 20-pound-test, though, is that it doesn’t get cut by the ice when I’m gathering it up off the ice after a fish.
If you use different main lines and leaders, use the smallest swivel rated for 30 pounds that you can find.
Hooks and bait
Unless you’re fishing dead bait on a Swedish hook, you should go with a small hook. Swedish hooks need to match the length of your smelt somewhat – and finding either smelt of a certain size or Swedish hooks of a certain size can be challenging in certain years.
Most anglers use treble hooks, but many use hooks that are far larger than they need to be.
One of the things we learn at Mark Martin’s Ice Fishing Vacation School is to downsize your treble hook to size 12 or 14.
This lets you catch pike, walleye, perch or whatever else may bite.
Large hooks, on the other hand, can be off-putting for perch and walleye. Who doesn’t want a bonus 10-inch perch in their bucket?
We generally use “blues,” formally known as emerald shiners.
They are lively, but not hardy. If you don’t want to check your bait all day, get a small sucker or a golden shiner.
If you’re going to make the rounds and change your bait every two hours, go with blues.
Hooking your bait on is also something that can be finessed.
Again, there’s a lazy way and an active way to do it. If you want your bait to last longer, but be less active, hook it right behind the dorsal fin.
If you want your bait to be more active, hook it toward the tail and it will work more to stay horizontal, but will burn itself out more quickly.
Setting your tip-ups
To set a tip-up, you need an extra piece of equipment called a plummet. This is just a clip-on sinker.
You can buy them at the counter at most sporting-goods shops. Buy several and clip them to all the D-rings on your ice fishing suit. The color on them isn’t for the fish, because they’ll never see it. The color is for you so you can find it when you misplace it.
You’ll also want one of those tiny red-and-white bobbers that looks absolutely useless. They do have a use, though.
To begin, you’ll want a couple of small split-shot on your leader, probably six inches from your swivel.
Then you’ll clip your plummet to your hook. Run your line down to bottom and then pull it tight.
Pinch the line right where it meets the water. Now pull 3-4 feet of line through your pinched fingers and place that tiny red-and-white bobber on it. Your line will now be set 2-3 feet off of bottom. You can vary this distance based on weeds or conditions. On bright days, I run baits closer to bottom. On dark days, I’ll put them up as high as 4 feet.
Wind the excess line back onto your spool up to that bobber.
Now you hold your line in place with one hand and set your flag with the other hand.
Lower your tip-up into the water and look at the wind.
You want the wind pushing the flag against the release.
If you set it so that the flag is downwind, a hard gust can put slack in your line and cause wind trips.
This is especially true on polar-style tip-ups. Face the pointy end of the flagpole into the wind.
Flag!
Impatience loses more fish on tip-ups than any other mistake. That fish has your bait.
It intends to swallow it, but first it’s going to grab it and run.
If you set the hook right away, while it’s running, you’re going to lose that fish (Exception: Swedish hooks can be set on the initial run).
Let that fish run. When you arrive at the tip-up, look at the spindle or spool and see if it’s running.
The fish will stop and may actually spit the bait to re-take it in a head-first orientation so it can swallow it.
You need to pause to allow for this.
Take the line gently in your hands and slowly take up the slack.
When you get to where you feel weight, just hold the line.
Get an idea what direction that fish is from you. Don’t set the hook until the fish starts to swim away slowly.
If the fish starts another run, let it run until it stops again. Keep an eye on your spool, though. At some point you may have to set the hook just to avoid being spooled. When the fish gets down to a casual speed after one or more stops, give a firm, but not jerky, sweeping pull on the line.
Now it’s about patience again. Let the fish make runs against some semi-firm resistance.
Take your time and wear that fish out. Take up the slack and throw it downwind on the ice.
Eventually, the fish will come to the hole more easily and you’ll have it.