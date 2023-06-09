The bass are splashing and so should your lure at this time of year.
That’s right, it’s time for topwater bass fishing on local lakes, the start of which coincides with the large bug hatches.
There aren’t many ways that are more fun to fish for bass than with a topwater lure and if a big “sploosh” at your lure doesn’t get your heart going, well, I can’t help you.
I was raised on topwater fishing and when the fish are cooperative, there aren’t many more fun ways to fish. Since those days, we’ve also added some fun lure classes to the arsenal that make it much easier to access fish in difficult places.
In this article we’ll go through all the various lure categories and places where they’re effective, as well as the gear best suited for each class of topwater lure.
Kinds of topwaters
There are about six classes of topwater lures, with some overlap and gray areas between them. They are: poppers, chuggers, buzzers, twitchbaits, walk-the-dog lures and frogs/rats. The categories describe the action of each lure, but often you can get more than one action out of a lure. For example, a jitterbug is a chugger. Chuggers are lures that chug along with a relatively constant pace. They’re great for covering water, but you can also pause them and pop them or twitch them.
My favorite Jitterbug is a smaller model that I cast out and crank for about a 13 count then pause for about a 13 count. If the fish hits during the retrieve, it hit a chugger. If it hits during the pause, well that’s more like a twitchbait.
What’s important is that you know the various categories and can identify when a bass is in the mood for one over the other and that you have something to cover that action type when that’s what they’re in the mood for.
Chuggers
As I mentioned above, a Jitterbug is probably the most common and recognizable chugger. These baits are really simple to operate. You cast them out and reel them in. They float when they stop, so you can take a break whenever you like. If you’ve done much bass or pike fishing, you realize pretty quickly that sometimes a pause in your lure’s action can be deadly. Other chuggers include the old Crazy Crawler lure that has metal wings that come off of either side of the bait. These catch the water alternately giving that lure a chugging effect as well.
Chuggers are best for covering open water quickly. They aren’t ideal for fishing holes in weed mats because they need a little space to show off their optimum action.
Fish will often follow a chugger for a long time, waiting for a break in the cadence to strike. It’s just instinct for fish to grab a wounded or stopped frog or baitfish, so make sure to stop your retrieve periodically to give fish a chance to strike.
With many topwaters, people get caught up on color. Chuggers have big metal parts, so it really doesn’t matter too much what color the body is. I’ve always had the best luck on black. Chuggers tend to be bigger and heavier than other topwaters, so I like medium-heavy gear with them. Because fish hit on the pause, I limit my line size to about 10-pound-test max.
Poppers
Poppers are lures with a cup-shaped face. You can make them splash and spray a little water on a light twitch or you can make them produce a “blurp” sound when you give a firmer tug on them. The most popular popper for bass is probably the Rebel Pop-R or one of its imitators like the Rapala Skitter Pop or the Storm Chug Bug. The Arbogast Hula Popper is certainly a popper as well, although with a bigger mouth on it, it makes a different sound.
Poppers can work well in open water, particularly for schooling bass, or they can work in limited space like a hole in a weed mat.
Some poppers will “walk” or plop back and forth with twitches, while others will come straight in with repeated twitches. The cadence of your retrieve can make a big difference in how many fish you catch, so vary your speed and vary the length of the pauses you give to your lure. Because these lures are often cast to schooling fish, the most common color patterns seem to be chrome and that works well. On the other hand, one of my largest bass came on a “clown” pattern Skitter Pop, so you never know.
You need a rod with a stiff tip to get the most action out of a popper, but you need some bend in the rod to deal with the smaller fish these generally produce. So look for a medium-action rod with a little tip stiffness or look for a topwater-specific rod. Use the lightest line you can get away with so as not to impede the action of these lures. Don’t use a snap swivel as it will kill the action.
Buzzers
Anything with a propeller is a buzzer or propbait. This includes in-line lures like the Whopper Plopper or safety-pin-style buzzbaits. The oldest buzzbaits would probably be lures like the Heddon Tiny Torpedo, which has a small propeller at the back. Other lures with small propellers front-and-back like the Smithwick Devil’s Horse also fit in this category.
As I’ve stated above, bass and pike love it when you break a cadence or pause a steady retrieve. That works well for the body baits in this category, but not as well for the safety-pin style buzzbaits which are effectively spinnerbaits with propellers in place of blades.
Buzzbaits are great for covering lots of water in a hurry. They fish faster than poppers or chuggers, so when fish are active, tie one of these on.
My personal favorite way to fish this class of lure is with the safety-pin-style buzzbaits around docks. If you can cast these up close, they irritate fish to come charging out from under cover. By bending the wire shaft to one side or the other, you can make these baits come back on an arc so they loop under docks as well.
A few years ago Round Lake was flooded and filthy. Hardly any of us in our Tuesday league caught fish. But Craig Coleman used a buzzbait to clean up that day.
Because there’s no finesse to these baits, simple medium-heavy rods with 12-pound test line will work just fine.
Twitchbaits
An Original Floating Rapala Minnow, or “Rapala” for short, is the original twitchbait. As a shorebound kid on weed-matted lakes in southeast Michigan, I had to find a way to catch fish that no one else was using. The lakes were busy so the fish had seen all the lures. Throwing a big Jitterbug or Hula Popper at these fish just spooked them, generally. But I could see them feeding on something on the surface of the water. At some point it occurred to me to cast a Rapala at them and just leave it sit. It worked. So all of a sudden I went from fishing on unfishable matted lakes to pulling bass out of two-foot by three-foot holes in the weed mats. My best luck with these lures has always been over the top of weedbeds or in very shallow water. When it’s glass calm, I like to put one of these out there and just let it sit, twitching it every 20 or 30 seconds. With good polarized lenses, you can watch the fish fin around under the lure and judge when to twitch it again. Although most of you probably own black-backed Rapalas, I’d encourage you to pick up some in blue or chartreuse. These high-vis colors make it easy to see what your lure is doing in glare or dark conditions. Sometimes the strikes will be violent, others, they’ll just kind of sip your lure down so quietly that you won’t even realize it.
One underrated place to try these is in swim areas after all the swimmers go home.
You don’t want a soft-tipped rod for twitching any lure, so look for a medium-action rod with a stiff tip. The lighter action should let you cast these light lures a long way. Because these lures are so light, look at 6-pound-test line unless you’re fishing heavy mats.
Walk-the-dog lures
There’s one original walk-the-dog lure and it’s a Zara Spook. There are many other “cigar” baits out there these days, but that’s the one that brought it to prominence. Basically, these lures have the name they do because they will kind of “walk” across the water in a zig-zag pattern with the right rod action. To make them walk, twitch them on a slack line. Learning the cadence of twitching and reeling a half-crank then repeating the process takes some time, but once you have the knack, it’s second nature. These lures work great over shallow flats or for schooling bass anywhere on the lake. Again, the cadence is kind of hypnotic, so you have to pause now and then so the bass wake up and remember to eat.
Because these lures require twitching, you’re looking again for stiff-tipped rod to work them.
Frogs/rats/fish
Frogs are hollow-bodied lures with hooks that ride facing upward so they don’t snag. These lures are made for weed mats, but can also be walked like a walk-the-dog over open-water areas. They come in all shapes, sizes and colors. Once upon a time people thought they best imitated frogs and small rodents, but closer observation over the years showed that they worked really well over schools of juvenile bluegills. Someone had the idea to cast one in the shape of a dead fish and those work very well, too. These lures work best over thick mats, but you’ll miss a lot of fish with them. If you can work them over the gaps, that’s a good place for better hookups.
Because these are made for the thick stuff, go with a stiffer rod that’s medium-heavy and rated for the weight of the lure you’re casting. You can go with heavier line with these lures, up to 15-pound test.