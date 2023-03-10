Brown trout are being caught around Ludington. How many depends on how long you want to troll, but the early results are not bad.
Things were not great when Lake Michigan water levels were at their peak. That’s what I, personally, chalk it up to. The fish did something different when the water levels were so high. Probably because the bait did something different. We all saw the bank erosion and how the water got so chalky all spring long a couple years ago.
But there are other factors. Our young brown trout face a number of obstacles between being 6 or 8 inches long coming out of the stocking-truck tube and reaching a nice catchable size of 3 or 4 pounds.
The Ludington Charter Boat Association collaborates with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make sure our thousands of brown trout (historically 26,000 or so) are protected from bird predation. Lake Michigan Carferry has provided a stocking site near the SS Spartan for many years. This is a huge help.
The DNR always makes an effort to get the fish into Pere Marquette Lake as soon as possible after ice-out to keep the birds, especially double-crested cormorants, from eating the young browns. Of course, doing this sometimes has the fish in Pere Marquette Lake before the northern pike have migrated to the marsh for the spawn. So that can be a factor for trout survival as well. If you want to catch pike in Pere Marquette Lake, a nice trout pattern Rapala isn’t a bad choice.
Brown background
My introduction to trolling brown trout came with my father-in-law Jim Nordlund, Sr., who took me around the harbor on one of those ridiculously warm 1990s February days. Jim Hansen also taught me a thing or two. And, of course, Doug Gruno and Craig and Dick Coleman were always great resources. I also fished browns with Pat LaPorte and Doug Strzynski early on.
The advice has always been the same – put on a bodybait or two early in the season and run the shoreline. Specifically, most anglers focus on 7-12 feet of water, although I’ve seen people catch them deeper when following the plumes of dirty water from our local rivermouths.
The suggested speed varies from 2 to 3 mph, depending on who you ask and whether they’re running bodybaits or spoons.
Safety
If you’re going to fish in 40-degree water, there are a couple precautions you should take.
First, dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. If you have an ice-fishing suit with flotation, wear it.
If you’re alone, always wear a life jacket and/or tether in using your motor’s kill switch.
If you troll with an electric motor, keep your fob or remote attached to your body. Make sure you have all of the U.S. Coast Guard-required safety equipment on board, including a noisemaker (horn or whistle) and flares. A complete list is available at USCGboating.org.
Also, remember to renew your boat registration, your fishing license and replace your drain plug before heading out.
Tackle
Our brown trout, for the most part, aren’t tackle-busters. If you fish them with your downrigger rods, you’ll do just fine.
I would say put a lighter leader on, but your basic Lake Michigan downrigger setup or Saginaw Bay walleye trolling combo will serve you very well in the spring.
To spell it out, that’s a downrigger or medium-heavy rod in the 7-foot-6 to 8-foot-6 range paired with a 300 or larger size levelwind reel. Linecounter reels are nice, but not strictly necessary. You could actually get away with trolling spinning gear, but you’d want at least 12-pound test. I run 15-pound leaders on my brown trout rods.
I should clarify that I actually run two setups for brown trout. The first is just a flat-line combo. Just a rod, reel and some line with a 15-pound-test leader.
The second setup is for when I troll light spoons. I use a length of leadcore line on these rods with a 25-to-50-foot leader behind the leadcore.
This keeps my light spoons from planing out of the water or “surfing” behind the boat.
You’ll also want some planer boards. Every licensed angler can run up to three rods, so if you want to run six rods with a friend, pick up four planer boards and set up a spread.
Trolling spreads
People get intimidated about running planer boards, but they’re pretty simple. First, always arrange your highest-running line to the outside of your planer board spread. So your stickbaits go out before your diving crankbaits or your spoons. Second, you can never go wrong “surfing” the planer board in by pointing the rod at the board while you reel. When the board is about 10 feet out, lift and reel fast and that’s it. Once the board is in reach, take it off while keeping tension on the line, drop the board and reel in your fish. When I say “drop the board” I don’t mean throw it down, I mean lower it to below waist high and drop it. I have seen people break boards by tossing them too enthusiastically.
Sticks vs. spoons
Whether you call them bodybaits, stickbaits or “Rapalas,” these long slender crankbaits are usually the first lures out of everyone’s tackle boxes in spring, with a few exceptions.
I will generally hedge my bets with a spoon out there in the spread early, but for the most part, I’m running mostly stickbaits until I see 40-degree water.
These 24-degree nights aren’t helping!
Once the water hits 40 degrees, I will still have a stickbait out there to “keep them honest,” but you’ll see most of your bites on spoons.
My favorite stickbait patterns are a Rapala’s “yellow perch,” which has a white belly, and then a variety of patterns with oranges or chartreuses in them. I also like the “ayu” color that’s patterned after a Japanese baitfish.
I run a lot of Rapala Original Floating Minnows in the F-11 size, but I also run some Husky Jerks, Thundersticks, KVD Wild Shiners, Flat Raps and other similar lures.
When it comes to spoons, you can’t go wrong with some mixed vegetable spoons. It’s got all you need for color. I’ll run some patterns with less color in clean water and more oranges in dirty water, but for the most part my starting colors are some variation of mixed vegetable.
I like smallish spoons, so I run a lot of Silver Streak Mini-Streaks, Dreamweaver SS and LD spoons and a variety of Yeck spoons, including their 44 and 55 Dingle (aka “earrings”) spoons.
Tips and tricks
The best water is either going to be choppy or stained. Flat calm water is beautiful and you can count the boulders between here and Pentwater, but it’s not really productive unless the wind comes up.
When I fish alone, I generally will put all three of my rods on the same side of the boat and just keep the boat out over nine or 10 feet of water. You should always run a few “Crazy Ivans” to try to induce following fish to bite.
A Crazy Ivan is the name for zig-zagging your boat and it comes from the old Tom Clancy book, “The Hunt for Red October.” It refers to the habit of Soviet submarine captains making zig-zags to flush out following submarines.
If you’ve never used your electric motor to troll for brown trout, give it a try. But make sure to set your autopilot up for “legacy mode.” This will keep your trolling motor going on a compass heading, whereas the newfangled autopilot really struggles in a crosswind.