Winter is a time of preparation for all anglers and fly anglers are no different.

In fact, winter may be more important for fly anglers’ preparation because coming up with all those flies that the overhanging cedars and willows want to grab takes time.

With that in mind, the West Michigan Hacklers fly fishing club meets regularly throughout the year, but a little more often in winter. From September through May, the club meets at the Pentwater Township Library. You can find them from 5-7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in that stretch.

This Wednesday was no exception, with Dorothy Schramm, Dick Herrmann and Mike Sorensen all in attendance and ready to teach anyone who wanted to learn the art of fly-tying. And if no one wanted to learn, well, they all had patterns they needed to catch up on.

The club also meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Crystal Valley Township Hall.

If you can’t catch the group at either of those regular meetings, you can always stop by the Pentwater Township Library and check out a full fly-tying kit that even includes tying materials. Hands-on opportunities like that are one of the many reasons that the library was recently recognized as a Star Library by the Library Journal.

Equipment

Fly-tying is done on a small, often portable, vise that’s purpose-built just for that task. The vise serves to hold a hook in place while various threads are used to secure a variety of feathers, fur and artificial materials to the hook. Your material needs are based on the kind of fish you’ll pursue and the kinds of insects you hope to emulate to fool those fish. A good place to start is a meeting of a fly-tying club, but if that’s not possible, then start with a book on fly-fishing for the species you’ll pursue, whether that happens to be stream trout, steelhead, smallmouth bass, panfish, bass, pike, muskies or even carp. Books often mention patterns needed for specific species and many include the tying “recipes” for the flies.

Why tie?

Why tie your own flies? First, you’re going to need a lot of them. If the trees don’t grab them, the logs beneath the surface can. Fish also find ways to break those delicate tippet sections of your leader.

Schramm, who has a background in art, was an outdoorsy kid growing up west of Madison, Wisconsin. She took a fly-tying class after college and saved for two years to be able to have the actual gear to go fishing.

She’s since started clubs in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan and she’s a certified casting instructor with Fly Fishers International. She’s also a custom rod builder.

“I’m very tactile and the materials are amazing,” Schramm said. “It’s three-dimensional and I’ve always been a three-dimensional artist. When I’m done tying the fly and I relax the grip of the vise and the finished fly drops into my hand – sitting in my hand is the promise of a fish.”

Schramm was tying a miniscule fly on Wednesday night – a pattern called a Griffith’s Gnat on a size 19 hook.

She was tying a number of them, and she planned to send them as a gift to the man who had first offered to take her fishing after that fly-tying class so many years ago.

Schramm, who has three-ring binders of fly recipes arranged by subject (dry, wet, streamers and miscellaneous), doesn’t always follow the recipes precisely.

It’s a common practice in fly-tying to put your own spin on an established fly pattern.

For example, Schramm traded out peacock herl for opal pearl tinsel in her gnats on Wednesday night, even if she knew some veteran tyers might clutch their pearls over such a change.

Although gnats are a staple of fishing for wary trout, Schramm isn’t a purist like so many flycasters are.

“If I could fish for just one species for the rest of my life it would be smallmouth bass,” Schramm said.

Schramm’s fly-fishing career started more than 50 years ago when her father put a fly rod in her hand. She caught fish, but she didn’t understand the mechanics of flycasting until later.

She took what she learned in her post-college class and was able to fish during the day while her kids were at school. She fished various creeks and streams in the “Driftless Area” of Wisconsin.

“Farmers’ wives were always happy to let a woman on the property,” Schramm said. “Then I could be home from school and even have a fish for dinner.”

A link to the past

Fly-tying isn’t just valued for its economy or utility, it’s also got an element of nostalgia. Sorensen grew up fishing the north branch of the Pentwater River.

“When I’d see fly hatches, I’d buy a handful of flies from Scott’s Sport Shop in Scottville,” Sorensen said.

He had a great uncle who tied flies as well, and he wishes he’d paid more attention to that.

“I got serious when the club started,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen was tying foam-winged bluegill bugs on Wednesday.

“When the club started, I learned a lot of techniques and got interested in it,” Sorensen said. “I used to buy mine in Scottville or I would order from Dan Bailey.”

Herrmann bought flies from Ron Spring at Spring’s Sport Shop in Muskegon and he was tying a spring wiggler fly, a pattern he used to buy from Spring.

“I enjoy the time, I enjoy the people,” Herrmann said. “At 68, I’m still a little immature. I don’t like to watch TV, and I’ve got the attention span of a red squirrel. It’s just fun trying to do things a little differently and give yourself an edge.”

Herrmann’s edge was working just fine earlier this week as he went four-for-four on steelhead on a creation of his own.

“You still can’t wipe that smile off my face,” Herrmann said.

West Michigan Hacklers

You can find the West Michigan Hacklers at their winter events, their regular meetings or on their Facebook page, where their events are published.

Club president Paul Drewry said the club’s instruction is free. They offer regular tying lessons and twice-a-year casting instruction as interest dictates.

“We don’t actually have a youth program at this time, but we obviously encourage kids to tie and fish,” Drewry said. “We have had casting instruction that we’ve offered to the public and haven’t had much interest in that in the last couple years. That said, we’re happy to work with anybody if there’s interest in that.”

For more information, drop in to one of their events or contact Drewry at (231) 357-6957 or at vetmedcenter243@gmail.com. Alternately, reach out to Schramm at (231) 301-5121 or at dortfly@gmail.com.