This year’s U.P. trip fell during the last week of September and while it was a beautiful place to be, the weather was brutal for fishing.

Our venue was Wilderness Bay Resort, which has a collection of cabins on the east end of Thousand Island Lake in the Cisco Chain of Lakes near Watersmeet. This chain covers parts of both Gogebic County, Michigan, and Vilas County, Wisconsin. Vilas County, as you may or may not know, is one of the centers of the muskie universe. It’s home to hundreds of lakes and many of them have muskies. You’re close to Lac Vieux Desert, which produced the world-record tiger muskellunge and you’re also close to Rollie and Hellen’s Musky Shop, the world’s largest muskie shop.

We arrived Saturday evening in a pretty heavy rain with lots of wind. We met my son, Jason, who came down from Michigan Tech. He, of course, did not bring rain gear, so I fished solo on Sunday morning.

Thousand Island Lake is basically the lake you’d draw up if you were going to write the muskie textbook. It has big islands, big rock reefs — both submerged and exposed, big weedbeds, enough depth to support ciscoes, a healthy population of walleyes and lots of wood.

I’ll be honest, I had two days of paralysis by analysis before I started really branching out and exploring.

My first spot Sunday morning was one I had identified on a map. I called it “Asteroids Island” because the island looks like the ship from the old video game. Thankfully, the wind was reasonably calm, but I knew from the forecast it would whip up soon. As I motored up on the island, I saw something sticking out of the water, then it moved. I thought maybe a loon, but as I got closer it was apparent it was an otter. It was a very cool way to start the trip and I was excited to find a fellow fisherman on my first spot, even if he was furry and eating mussels.

I fished my way down the east side of the island and then followed the edge out to where it dropped off, then rose again into a submerged reef with exposed bullrushes. You can’t draw up muskie water prettier than this. I had been working with a single-bladed gold tinsel bucktail and then switched to a big rubber bait called a Medussa when I got to where the rocks dropped off. Then I fished the other tail of the island, this one terminating in an entirely submerged rockpile that was a serious hazard to boating. It was marked by an orange airport windsock. Not something you’d want to motor across. Of course, I got too close to it and the wind picked up and there I was with my trolling motor banging the rocks. No harm done, no muskies seen.

I sought shelter between and behind adjacent islands, again reflecting on how good everything looked. That’s when I came upon another submerged island with cabbage weed growing on top. Well, if I know one thing it’s that cabbage is a muskie magnet. Just not that morning. I made my way through two islands and saw the wind was pushing into a shallow pass between two of them. Filled with wood and weeds and some rocks. Wow, just muskie paradise. But no takers.

As I fished, I noted that other fishermen followed my path, maybe a half-hour behind me. I saw no nets swinging for them, either.

I was encouraged, though, that there were so few boats and that they were hitting the same spots as I was. Maybe I had a clue, after all?

As the winds picked up and the rain fell, I headed in to eat my breakfast pasty that we had picked up on our way through Iron River. That’s right, we had pasties for dinner on Saturday and breakfast pasties for breakfast on Sunday. What could be more U.P. than that?

Colors were just starting and we headed out for some shopping. Our first stop was Boulder Junction, Wis., where the tackle shop had lots of muskie offerings in the center of the store. Holly went to three different art galleries and an antique shop and Jason just kind of trudged along with us. It must have felt like punishment for a college kid. Second stop was Minocqua, where we dropped Holly downtown and went to The Musky Shop/Rollie and Hellen’s Musky Shop (They still have the old name on some signs and the new name on others.) A guide working the floor there told me that shallow was still the ticket and that’s where I should continue to look. Well, with temps in the low 60s, that was my plan.

We took in the end of the Lions game and the first half of the Packers game at Gooch’s 2 near Boulder Junction, a bar that is so stocked with game and fish mounts I thought I was at Legends Taxidermy.

I kid you not, there’s a stuffed muskie or a replica in nearly every store you go into in this region. It’s great motivation to get back on the water.

Monday was more of the same, as I battled the winds and sideways rain to hit the same general areas, but with no results. I did have a bite, but I don’t know what it was. It didn’t take the hook, anyway.

Tuesday was miserable. Colder and wetter and windier. I fished a couple hours, but finally called it when the rain started soaking through my suit. No fish harmed.

After days of low-pressure weather systems (and low fishing pressure), the rest of the week was under a high pressure system — which makes the days “beautiful” for non-fishermen, but not so much for fishing.

On Wednesday I branched out a little. It was a cold morning at 28 degrees and still. Then it dropped to 27 after daylight. I delayed my fishing trip for an hour or two. I gave it a go, but it was so bright that I decided to bag it and come back in the evening. The winds had been from the northwest and I decided that shores with exposure to the northwest were worth investigating. As it turned out, I was right. I pulled a fish in the low 30s in toward the boat, but in the clear water he broke off pursuit about 10 feet away. He didn’t really turn and bolt, he just sank slowly out of sight. I tried a figure-8, but with no luck.

A few casts down the line, a 24-inch muskie with a clearly forked tail came out of the weeds and hit right at the boat, but didn’t take the hooks.

I motored down the lake to another weedbed that was wind-blown in the previous days and had another sub-30-inch fish hit right at the boat. I can’t honestly say if it was a pike or a muskie, though.

Thursday was another cold, clear morning — as they all would be for the rest of the trip. I tried to delay my departure, but I can’t sit still very long. This time I explored some other shorelines and found some promising shallow spots. The only trouble was, the water temperatures were dipping down into the 50s now. I started to question whether I should keep fishing shallow or fish a little deeper. I did both, to no avail.

The book on “turnover” is that once the water hits the mid 50s, the surface water is more dense than the bottom water and they flip. Well, that hadn’t happened yet, but I felt it might be imminent. Plus the water was gin clear and so were the skies. That, to me, said it was time to go deeper. No luck.

In the evening, I went back to my spots where I had last seen fish, but guess what? There was a muskie league out on the lake. Everywhere I looked was a muskie boat or a walleye boat. It was busier than Hamlin on the last Saturday in April! I was mostly able to find spots to myself, but didn’t move a fish except a 3-pound-plus bass that hit my spinner.

On Friday, I asked Holly if we could cancel our mid-day shopping and tourist stuff and instead focus on fishing the peak hours of the day, according to the solunar table. Well, she relented and I fished until 1:30 or so, discovering some new weedbeds that I probably should have been hitting every day at sunset. We went for lunch and a hike in the Sylvania Wilderness, after which I went back and worked those weeds. It all looked so good. It was really tough to reel in and put the boat on the trailer for the trip home.

At least the colors were popping on Saturday!

Lessons learned

I don’t take muskie fishing lightly. Just as after a certain point in salmon or bass fishing, you’re analyzing, re-thinking your trips and working your contacts, that’s where I’m at in muskie fishing. It burned me that I couldn’t even see a big one, but then I realized I was out of my element. Lower Hamlin Lake is relatively clear, but it’s not clear like this lake. I would say there was 10 feet of visibility on this lake in the main lake areas. Pair that with bright sun, unfamiliarity with the water and ridiculous boat traffic starting Wednesday evening, and it was a tough test. I had to admit to myself I made some mistakes.

First, I should have used some of those days — at least the first clear, calm day — to just motor around the lake and get a better look at things. I had done lots of map study, but the ground truth often gives you better ideas. Those cabbage beds would have produced eventually if I had discovered them earlier and worked them harder.

Second, I should have fished a little deeper in spite of the muskie playbook telling me to look shallow at this time of year. Muskies are notoriously light-shy.

Third, if I had spent the time learning the lake better, I might have had the confidence to fish an hour or two after dark, which is really when muskies in clear water like to feed. But those boulders were nothing to mess with. Finding an unmapped submerged island was a bit scary when I considered night fishing.

Finally, I just got dealt a tough hand weather-wise. As I have said before, “weather wins” when it comes to muskie fishing. Extra coats of Camp Dry will be applied to the rain gear before the next fishing trip!