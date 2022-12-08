This year’s Deer of the Year contest has a little bit of everything: Second chances, intensive scouting, family memories and redemption. This year’s contest proves again that there’s no one way to hunt deer. You can put in months of scouting or you can drop into a new spot and see a monster.

As always in this contest, the bucks are great, but the stories are even better.

None of it would be possible without our sponsors, Legends Taxidermy being the foremost among them. Our measuring stations, too, are vital to the process. We had more entries than ever this year and they are all to be credited for that. Thank you to the owners and staff of Legends, Capt. Chuck’s II, Forest Trail Market, Pentwater Convenience and Murphy’s Tavern for their efforts.

The double-drop-tine buck

George Peplinski is one of those hunters who scouts hard with cameras even though he hunts the same property every year. Why? Because the big buck who steps in first might not be the biggest buck.

Peplinski knew he had a nice 10-point on the property, but he also had the kind of buck that makes people weak in the knees out there — one with a double-drop-tine.

“I put my cameras out on the property I hunt up here, in Bear Lake on the edge of Onekama. I put them out in September. I’ve always had good bucks up here, but I only shoot the ones I’d want to mount. Pretty much let a lot of them go.”

But there was something funny about this buck’s behavior — every time he got it on camera, he also got a photo of a 10-point buck that would be a shooter in most people’s books. The companion buck would measure about 135 to 138 inches of antler — about 10 inches less than his drop-tine buddy.

“Every time I had it on camera it was with another buck,” Peplinski said.

This year was a different year for Peplinski, in addition to losing an old friend who he had purchased a crossbow for, he dealt with a hurricane settling right over the top of his Florida home. That left precious little time for practicing with his compound bow, so he planned to sit with the Ravin crossbow he had picked up for his friend.

“I sat and I usually only sit the evenings,” Peplinski said. “I saw that decent 10-point come in. I looked underneath me, literally underneath me was that drop-tine buck.”

Peplinski’s land is a mixture of thickets, Christmas trees and orchard, so it has a little food, a little bedding and a lot of browse.

“It’s really good property that always seems to hold the deer really well,” Peplinski said. “Not a ton of pressure in the surrounding property, so that helps.”

He shot the buck, watched it run about 50 yards and saw it drop. The bruiser dressed out at 165 pounds.

Although he scouts religiously with cameras, he never saw this buck before this year.

“He just appeared,” Peplinski said. “There’s never even been a drop-tine buck. I’ve never even seen anything with a bump on the bottom of the rack that could have been a drop-tine.”

Peplinski said the quality of the hunting on his property has improved immensely since the advent of mandatory antler-point restrictions.

“You definitely see a better grade of bucks,” he said. “I would say the last three years, you definitely see a buck that guys say ‘I’m definitely going to mount that buck.’

“Before, when I would sit 10 years ago, we’d let these bucks go and there’d be a four-point or a six-point and it just made you sick. That was prior to the APRs.

“Put it this way, I hunt Nebraska and we hunt ranches that are thousands of acres. If it’s not 140 inches, we don’t shoot them. We haven’t shot a buck there in two years. Here, if you put your time in, you have a great chance to shoot a 130-inch plus buck if you do your research. And there’s bigger bucks around.”

Peplinski got a free shoulder mount from Legends for winning the archery division of the contest. The buck was his first with a crossbow, but he says he’ll be back to a compound bow next fall if he gets to put his practice in.

Second-chance buck

Ron Petersen has shot a lot of deer in his 79 years, but never one as wide as this year’s 8-point, which had a 22.5-inch outside spread.

It was almost a very short story.

“I went out the first day of the season and I saw him,” Petersen said. “It was kind of misty out there, and I had deer in front of me. Finally I saw his rack. He was out about 250. I shot through my fruit trees down there and I missed him.”

He hasn’t missed much since he picked up his Browning .300 Win Mag 12 or 15 years ago.

“I think it’s the Ultramag, it’s got the heavy barrel on it. It’s been a dandy rifle – accurate, very accurate.”

But whether it was a branch or another obstruction, something took Petersen’s bullet off target.

He hunted the second and the third day with no luck.

“On the fourth day I went out and it was about 3 or 4 in the afternoon,” Petersen said. “A little fawn stepped out, then the mother. He stepped out again and he was about 200 out.”

When they found the buck, his antlers told a tale – something definitely deflected Petersen’s earlier bullet.

“We got looking at him and here’s a bullethole through his antler,” Petersen said. “It nicked it. It didn’t make a hole, but it chipped a little part of it.”

Petersen said the area he was hunting was fruit trees in Victory Township that are getting bigger.

“It’s a little orchard I put in back there,” he said. “The trees are getting fairly big now. My blind’s up in the air about 20 feet and you’re shooting a long way and down through those trees. The only thing I figure is I must have hit a branch or something. The second time around, I put it where you want to hit them.”

Petersen said he had never seen the buck prior to rifle season. He said his son, Dan, puts out cameras every year and Ron himself is out there pretty often, but this buck just showed up.

“That’s why I was surprised when I saw him the first time,” Ron said. “I sure couldn’t miss the width of his rack. That was amazing that they could be in an area like that. Dan puts cameras around. I’m back there quite a bit.”

Ron said he’s shot some decent deer — none to match his wife’s 14-pointer yet — but this one is big. He guessed the buck dressed out at 175 pounds and was in the 4.5-year-old range.

For winning the rifle division, Legends Taxidermy awarded Petersen with a shoulder mount of the buck.

Public-land bruiser

Joe Oleniczak had the fortune of a ton of overtime this year. Unfortunately, that cut into his hunting and scouting time. He was able to harvest a buck in October on familiar ground, but this group of bachelor bucks kept taunting him on his drive to work.

The rut was in full swing and the end of the early bow season was fast approaching. He got off of night shift and kicked himself that he didn’t go out right after work for a morning sit.

After a nap, he got motivated to go check out this public land where these bucks kept crossing in front of him.

“I had seen this buck and a few others crossing the road from a chunk of public land to another chunk of public land,” he said.

He had never even got out of the car to walk the property before Nov. 9, but he parked and hiked in blind with his crossbow.

“I walked in a good ways, saw some rubs all over the place,” he said. “I ended up finding one on a red pine, one of the biggest rubs I’ve ever found.”

He checked the wind and found a seat near an uprooted jackpine around 3 p.m.

He checked his watch at 5:30 and decided it was time to make some noise. He smacked his rattling antlers together.

“No sooner than five seconds after I put those rattling horns together, I saw a rack coming at me from about 60 yards,” he said.

The buck was dead downwind, but Oleniczak practices religious scent-control with a Scent-Lok suit and, ironically, Dead Downwind spray.

“He kept coming at me with his nose down to the ground,” Oleniczak said. “But at 35 or 40 yards, he started quartering away from me.”

Oleniczak did his best doe bleat with his mouth. The buck didn’t stop. He repeated it again and a third time.

When the buck didn’t stop, he said “hey!”

The buck stopped long enough for a shot, but Oleniczak saw him turn away as the bolt flew at him. He knew the hit would be farther back than ideal on the buck.

“It was probably biggest buck I’ve ever shot at in my life,” Oleniczak said. “I was trying to decide whether should go in that night or morning.”

He decided to wait until morning and didn’t sleep that night. His father, a friend and another neighbor accompanied him. He credits his father with finding pin-point drops of blood on what ended up as a 1,000-yard track. The buck made a 400 or 500 yard straight run, then took a 90-degree turn. It bedded three times that they could find evidence of. When they approached the third bed, a doe jumped up and the buck was piled up 30 yards away.

“I think 3 times he picked the trail back up about 80 yards ahead of us,” Oleniczak said. “If it weren’t for that I don’t think we ever would have found it.”

“It’s a mainframe eight-point with a split G-2 making it a nine-point,” he said. “There’s a sticker on one side to make it a 10.”

Oleniczak said the buck weighed about 170 in the round, but he figured that the buck’s public land diet and its age of 7.5 years probably kept its weight down. Legends aged the buck for him.

“It had to have been eating acorns,” he said. “Most of where I was was pine, but as you got in, it was oak. Across from where I was sitting there was a big oak stand. There’s a cornfield about a mile and a half two miles away.”

Oleniczak said after photos of his buck got around, another hunter showed him trail camera photos of the buck from the previous year. Those were taken nearly 3 miles away and the buck appeared to have lost 3 inches of width since last year.

Memorial buck

The story of 10-year-old Brayden Aaron McDougall’s buck is a family story. It’s about loss and tradition and love. Brayden’s father, Kyle Aaron McDougall, died suddenly Nov. 10.

When a family experiences such a loss, they tend to rally together. Brayden’s grandfather, Craig, and his uncle, Gabe, rallied around the youngster. They had built a blind on seldom-hunted family land in Dickson Township and decided to all hunt together during the opener.

Emotions for the adults were understandably heavy, but they were enjoying Brayden’s company the afternoon of the rifle opener.

Brayden had shot a doe in the morning and went to town with his uncle for a lunch break. Craig stayed in the blind and the pair returned about 3 p.m.

Although Brayden had a great attention span for a young hunter, he was soon elbow-deep into a red bag of Skittles. The trio had some laughs about that.

“I made a lot of noise and we were all laughing and I said ‘Papa, we’re never going to see a deer because we’re being loud,’” Brayden said. They all had a laugh about that and then calmed down.

There’s a food plot in front of the blind and it had plenty of traffic, Craig said.

There was a group of four does, then two more does, then a spike came in and chased them all.

The 10th deer caught Brayden’s attention. It was about 4:30 p.m.

“I went, ‘Papa, there’s a buck!” Brayden said.

Craig had given Brayden some shooting lessons prior to the opener. Brayden had missed during the youth hunt, so Craig taught him to eliminate any black from inside the scope view and to take a deep breath and let it out slowly.

The lessons proved effective.

“I shot him and we were all screaming and waking up the whole neighborhood,” Brayden said.

Said Craig: “His uncle Gabe had him all pumped up. The neighbors actually called me and asked if everything was all right over there.”

Brayden took his buck to a buckpole at Redneck Yacht Club where it won third place by weight.

The 10-point buck measured 20 7/8 inches of outside spread.

Kyle McDougall was laid to rest four days later.

“I’m sure he was there with us,” Craig said of the hunt.