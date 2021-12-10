This year’s Ludington Daily News Deer of the Year contest showed that persistence pays, as our top three bucks were shot later than you might expect. Our third-place tie, though, saw one buck shot on the old reliable opening day. Two of our bucks came from public land this year. All six top bucks came from Mason or Manistee counties this year.
As always, our contest would not be possible without our sponsors, our prize providers and our measuring stations. Our rules remain the same as they have for the last several years: We award 5 points for every legal antler point and 1 point for each 1/8 inch of outside spread.
This year our top four were all rifle bucks, while our fourth- and fifth-place bucks were taken during archery season. Although you might disagree with the order, there’s no arguing that all of them are beautiful mature bucks.
Here are the stories:
Third-day success
Jerry Duchon, Grant Township, 237
Jerry Duchon has shot a lot of deer over the years. He remembers the day when just getting a buck was an accomplishment.
“Years ago, if you saw a buck, a buck was a buck and you shot it,” Duchon said. “You shot a 6-pointer or an 8-pointer, you’d ride around town tooting the horn until it was falling off the fender.”
How things have changed.
This year, Duchon had already shot a 9-point buck on a farm he owns near Fountain and with the wind direction, he decided to try his spot in Grant Township.
“I had just shot that nine point so I was in the mood to look for something bigger,” Duchon said. ”I passed a 7-pointer, a nice 8-pointer. You know 30-40 years ago, we’d go to camp and I never thought I’d see the day where I’d say ‘I’m not going to shoot this one I’m going to wait for a bigger one.’
“I wasn’t excited about this quality deer management but my god it’s turned things around.”
Duchon was on an afternoon sit on Nov. 17 when the biggest buck of his lifetime walked out in front of him.
He was on a private 20-acre parcel of heavy woods and swamp near public land.
“You get into a lot of hunters in the area,” Duchon said. “You start talking the third day, most of (the bucks) go nocturnal.”
The buck Duchon was after was known to him.
“It was a quarter to five or so. I had seen him a couple times on the camera,” Duchon said. “Once at daylight, once after dark.”
The buck caught him off guard.
“I was surprised because it came out on the 17th. I had it on camera, but I didn’t get out there until the 17th.
“I was surprised because by that time you’d think they’d be nocturnal.”
Duchon caught a glimpse of him and realized which buck it was.
“He walked off about 50 yards,” Duchon said. “I thought, man, are you a dummy. He stopped and turned broadside and I shot him.
The 60-yard shot with Duchon’s Browning A5 .30-06 put the 9-point on the ground, but what a 9 it was. The buck had a 24-inch spread, giving it an almost caribou-like appearance.
“It’s the biggest deer I ever shot,” Duchon said. “I won the contest in 1996 in Manistee for a 12-pointer. Probably the biggest deer I ever shot was maybe 19 inches, that’s where you get the points.”
The property he was on is productive in part because the deer have to hunt for the food on it.
“There’s lots of acorns and beech nuts,” Duchon said. “People say you can’t beat the farmland, but the farmland they’ve got so much to eat, they’re eating all night, they’re not traveling so much. Sometimes you’re better off not being around farmland.”
Duchon was surprised he won and had already taken his deer to be mounted elsewhere after going back and forth on whether to mount the deer. He said he has so many mounts he wasn’t going to get another, but friends convinced him to mount it. He surrendered the top prize of a Legends mount to the next hunter.
“I thought somebody was going to shoot a 10- or 12-pointer with a 20-inch spread. I just proceeded to take it in and I wasn’t even going to get it measured, but I was in the area of Forest Trail.”
Duchon said he can’t imagine shooting a bigger buck.
“Unless I go to Iowa or out west, I can’t think of shooting that width,” Duchon said. “It’s a good feeling. I don’t golf, I fish very little, I just enjoy hunting.”
As excited as Duchon was for his own success this year, he was even more thrilled for his son, Major Joe Duchon, who is stationed in Lansing with the Michigan National Guard, but has been deployed on COVID-19 duty for the last 18 months. Joe came home and shot an 8-point buck the day after Thanksgiving. Jerry and Linda were attending a yellow ribbon ceremony for Joe this weekend as he came off deployment.
“That made my whole hunting season,” Jerry said. “He only has a few days and he came up over Thanksgiving and that meant more than anything.”
Post-Thanksgiving bruiser
Matt Stoddard, Manistee Township, 230
Matt and Jessica Stoddard moved to Manistee Township last year and they’ve been watching the bucks ever since. They have a wooded parcel surrounded by private land on all sides and the landowners all try to manage for mature bucks.
Matt said the main draw to the property is the does. There’s good bedding land nearby and it makes for a steady stream of bucks.
“It was cold,” Matt said. “There was snow on the ground. It was around 4:30, quarter to 5.”
He was sitting in Jessica’s blind because she didn’t want to hunt that night.
“He was the third buck to come through,” Matt said “Three bucks came in almost single file.”
Matt recognized the buck.
“I had two shots of him on camera,” Matt said. “The neighbor had seen him one time in his field, but never got a shot at him.”
The buck was on an established run as it walked in.
“He stopped,” Matt said. “He was following the other two bucks.They stopped really really close to me and that’s when I shot him and I didn’t really want to wait any longer on that.”
The buck was an 11-point with a monster spread of 21 7/8 inches.
“It was about a 40-yard shot,” Matt said. “I was using my dad’s old .30-30 Model 94 Winchester, just for nostalgia. I haven’t hunted with that in a long time. I figured I’d take it out on occasion and it happened to be the right night. It’s a gun from the 1920s.”
The buck was his biggest by both body and rack.
“The spread was 3 1/2 inches bigger than anything I’ve ever shot,” Stoddard said. “I hope he did a lot of breeding around here because we need those genetics to continue.”
Jessica, it turns out, wasn’t too upset that he shot a nice buck from her blind.
“She was really excited,” Matt said. “It was close enough to the house that she heard me shoot. She started texting me immediately… She’s a little upset but she’s gonna get over it.
“I have never shot a 10-point buck and she has. So it was my turn to one-up her for one time in my life.”
The cherry-tree buck
Michael Hackert, Summit Township, 228
When you’re a buck in orchard country, your days are numbered. And if you’re leaving obvious clues to your location by damaging trees, your number might come up sooner rather than later.
Michael Hackert had noticed some damage to sweet cherry trees in Summit Township earlier in the fall and decided to give that area a try on Nov. 17.
The buck had damaged about a dozen new trees in the area and Hackert was after him – no special permits, just a combo tag.
He was armed with his grandfather’s .30-06, which he’s been hunting with for years. He had no blind, just a spot on the ground to sit.
The buck walked by at 150 yards and Hackert put him down.
The buck is a mainframe 8-point with a 24 7/8-inch spread, but two tines are broken off of the battler, giving it just six countable points for the contest.
Hackert said he had pictures of the buck on a camera near where he shot it, but he hadn’t checked the camera until after the shot.
Done by dawn
MacKenzie Quillen, Grant Township, 228
Sunrise was at 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 15 and MacKenzie Quillen had already shot.
He was sitting on state land, in a swampy area. About 10 minutes before daylight, he looked to his left and saw antlers. He watched that buck but then saw another in his shooting lane.
“I had about an 80-or 90-yard gap,” Quillen said. “I didn’t have time to count horns.”
He took the shot with his Ruger .308 and he thought he missed. It was 7:39 on opening day, so he didn’t want to go out stomping around and mess up his friend’s hunt. He sat for about 2 1/2 hours before he went looking.
There were tracks everywhere, but no blood. The buck was piled up about 40 yards from where Quillen had shot at it.
“I didn’t realize how big it was until I walked up on it,” Quillen said. The buck had 13 points, 11 of them at least one inch long. The spread was 21 5/8 inches.
Quillen said his camera would later show that while he was watching that firs buck to his left, this buck had been standing in his shooting lane for 11 minutes.
Quillen is an accomplished archer, but this was his first buck taken with a rifle.
“It’s the biggest deer I’ve ever killed,” Quillen said. “It’ll be a hard one to beat, that’s for sure, on public land.”
Beauty of a bow buck
Danielle Ringel, Onekama Township, 225
The first two weeks of the archery season can be brutal. If it’s not the heat, it’s the bugs.
Danielle Ringel and her husband, Alex, were bowhunting out of the same tree the afternoon of Oct. 14 on private property when Danielle saw a flash that could have been a deer or a coyote.
It was clearly a buck.
“He started walking to our left and stopped in perfect position for both of us to shoot, actually,” Danielle said. “I hurried up and took the shot.”
Danielle said she didn’t see the antlers.
“I didn’t really realize how big he was,” she said. “I saw that he was a nice buck. We try to pass smaller ones. I knew it was a nice buck but I did not count points or notice horns.
“My husband was the one to comment on how big it was.”
Alex, hunting in a saddle under Danielle’s hang-on stand, climbed down and checked the arrow for blood and thought it looked like a good hit. They backed out and went back two hours later.
They found the buck, but in just two hours, the coyotes had got into one hindquarter on the buck. The 11-point had a 21 1/4 inch spread.
Danielle said she was surprised by the size of it and that it’s her biggest buck in 10 years of bowhunting.
They never saw the buck prior to shooting him, but a neighbor had him on camera about a half-mile away.
Rattled in
Kris Johnson, Manistee Township, 222
The public land that Kris Johnson hunts near his family’s property holds deer. There are row pines mixed with scrub oaks and the deer tend to bed there.
“Usually when I go in and scout it it’s pretty torn up in there,” Johnson said.
He was hunting from a tree saddle Oct. 28 and had been there about an hour when he tried some light rattling.
When Johnson sets up his tree saddle, he does so with an eye to the wind. But this 11-point wisely came in to check things out from the downwind side.
“He was just kind of more concerned with who was in his area,” Johnson said. “He wasn’t really trying to fight, he was just trying to find out what was going on.”
Johnson said he watched him approach a good opening and felt the wind swirling.
“I could feel the wind hit the back of my neck and I went for it because he was about to bust me,” Johnson said. “I just took the shot I had. As soon as he got in the opening I put my pin on the shoulder, as soon as he got to that point he was looking at me, I put the pin at the base of his neck and took the brisket shot and it all worked out.”
The buck did go about 400 yards, but he was recovered. Johnson said he’ll think twice about the brisket shot in the future.
The 11-point had a 21 7/8 inch spread and was Johnson’s biggest.
Thank you again to all of our sponsors, especially Legends Taxidermy, which will be mounting Stoddard’s buck. We will also be awarding prizes from Capt. Chuck’s II, Ertie’s Forest Trail, Branch Grocery and Herm’s Pentwater Convenience Center, all of which serve as measuring stations for the contest.
