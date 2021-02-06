My association with winter walleyes — or at least my success — will always come back to Mark Martin.
I had tried to catch walleyes with friends before I met Mark and I had some things right, but most things were so, so wrong.
After working with Mark at his Ice Fishing Vacation schools for more than 10 years, I’ve been able to fine-tune my fishing for walleyes.
However, fishing is still fishing and walleyes remain as moody as muskies, so you’re always learning something.
What follows are some tips for locating winter walleyes and maybe even getting them to bite.
Location, location
The first time I came home from Mark’s ice school, I put my GPS to work and I located a spot where I caught not just my first ice walleye on Hamlin, but two walleyes. The spot was hundreds of yards from where I’d ever seen anyone fishing, but it was just an obvious spot after spending a week with Mark.
Mapping apps and software are a key to modern walleye fishing. You might have some spots memorized with triangulation, but to have consistent success, you’re going to want an app like Navionics or a map card in a hand-held GPS.
In the last 10 years, my shallowest walleye came from about 7 feet of water, while my deepest came from about 45 feet of water. Having said that, the vast majority of my walleyes have come from somewhere between 10 and 15 feet of water near weeds.
Now all of the spots between 10 and 15 feet of water are not created equal. If you study a lake map, you’ll see spots where contour lines run together. These are steep drops — in some cases almost an underwater wall. Walleyes follow these steep dropoffs in their daily movements. You can set up anywhere along them and catch them, but you’re taking a shot in the dark.
What you want is a feeding spot. So if you can find a spot between 10 and 15 feet of water, where a steep contour, or better yet, a corner in a steep contour, opens up into a flat, you’re on the right track.
Add in healthy cabbage weeds and you’ve found a golden location.
Weeds are a healthy part of the equation. On some lakes — like Houghton Lake — you’ll find some great looking flats, but they’re so weed-choked that you don’t know how to fish them. Mark showed us the way on this one year. He just set up about 2:30 p.m. and started pulling weeds with his lures. It was darn-near a muskrat hut next to his shanty when he was done, but sure enough, here came 5 p.m. and Mark put a couple walleyes on the ice. Obviously, I’m not advocating pulling weeds all over the lake, but if you find a great spot and it just seems too weedy, get there early and make it your own.
On some lakes, there are no weeds to speak of. On those, you need to find the areas where baitfish congregate. This could be a postage-stamp-sized spot on a map. When I speak of walleyes in 40 feet of water, those fish are there because the bait congregates there or feeds there. It may be a shell bed or a wiggler bed, but the walleyes come in and flow out at dusk and dawn, respectively.
If it seems like I’ve beaten map study to death, that’s accurate. That’s, to me, 80 percent of walleye fishing.
Gear
Don’t get too hung up looking for the perfect rod. The best rods will be perch rods in the 24-to-30-inch range, but a little on the stiffer side. You want a rod with a sensitive tip, but don’t get too hung up on this because once you put superline on your reel and go to a fluorocarbon leader with no stretch, any rod gets significantly more sensitive.
For reels, you want a good, smooth drag. You don’t need a ton of line capacity, but you want at least a 1000-sized spinning reel. You can also use some of the new fly-reel-type reels, but they are not necessary for walleye fishing. Walleye lures, unlike light bluegill jigs, tend to alleviate line twist fairly quickly, especially in the 10-to-15-foot depth range.
Superline is a key. You may not like it but you have to learn to love it. It lets you feel exactly what’s going on with your lure. You can tell the difference between being on a hard bottom, a weedy bottom or a shell bed. It really doesn’t matter what pound-test you use, although I would say 6 is a minimum.
At the end of your superline, you’re going to tie on a reasonably sized ball-bearing swivel. Not a snap swivel, just a swivel. If the swivel is larger than your morning vitamin, you need to downsize it quite a bit. It’s helpful in recent years to see pound-test ratings on swivels, so let those be your guide. Go with a small one, but not one so small you need cheaters to thread your line through it.
On the opposite side of your swivel, tie on two feet of fluorocarbon line. I like 6-or-8-pound test. Next, tie on a quality snap. Again, not a snap-swivel, but just a snap. Once you get this rig figured out, you can tailor your leader length to the length of your rod, so it stows easily without a bunch of extra leader length floating around your rod case.
One thing you learn quickly fishing on the larger lakes and Saginaw Bay is that everything needs to be packed and stowed correctly or you’re going to arrive at the fishing grounds with a bunch of broken gear.
Lures
If you want the starter pack, I recommend picking up some 1 1/4-inch gold spoons with glow tape and a Jiggin’ Rap in size 3 or 5 in a color like “clown.”
Sound too simple? Well, everything else is just a variation on this theme.
Just like bluegill fishing, some days you want something you can present vertically, some days you want something you present horizontally.
If you want the advanced class, then you start getting into how spoons glide. If you get a wider spoon, it should plane out and glide off to the side when you drop it.
If your Jiggin’ Rap is getting caught in your second line, then maybe switch to a Slab Rap, which will move a little bit horizontally and sits horizontally, but doesn’t work in a large circle like the Jiggin’ Rap.
You can spend a lot of money chasing colors and sizes and shapes, but I’m going to tell you that nine out of 10 days, you can catch everything you need on a Do-Jigger or Jiggin’ Rap.
Some lakes you’ll find that blue and silver works best, other lakes will be greens. Houghton Lake, for some unknown reason, has been a great lake to fish the “Wonderbread” pattern.
But if you start with what I’ve outlined, you’ll do fine.
Jigging set up
I was taught by Mark to fish two holes — one rod is my jigging rod and one rod is my deadstick. You can use any jigging lure on your jigging rod. Your deadstick is really up to you. I’m rather unconventional in that my deadstick has often been just a glow leadhead jig rigged with a whole minnow, alive. You see this all the time in the summer, but rarely in the winter. Why? I don’t know, but it works for me, so I’ll use it on all but the clearest of lakes.
On clear lakes, my deadstick is of the kind Pat Bentley uses. Pat rigs a slip-bobber and uses a small — size 10 or 12 — treble hook to hook his minnow. You’ll want to check on your minnow to make sure he’s swimming. If that bobber is dancing, you’ve got a winner. If your bobber stops, your minnow is probably done and you should hook a new one near the tail. Resist temptation to hook your minnow right behind the dorsal fin because he will eventually just rest in a horizontal position. Hooking your minnow nearer the tail makes him swim to stay horizontal.
On most lakes, you’ll want your jigging rod lower in the water column and your deadstick up about a foot or two from that. However, if, in watching your flasher, you see fish coming in and then bugging out, you can switch the positions of your deadstick and jigging lure. Put the deadstick an inch off bottom and the jigging lure up two feet.
The main thing I would tell you about jigging, especially with spooky fish, is that less is more. The fish knows where your lure and bait is. So just give it some subtle movements near or on bottom. Trying to “flop” a spoon back and forth on the bottom is a great way to jig for negative or neutral fish. If you want to do big rips on your jigging lure, maybe try the deadstick low and the jigging lure a little higher.
The come back move
Finally, and most importantly, you will miss fish. You’ll set the hook and feel like you just skinned them — or like just your bait ripped off. Your gut reaction will be to reel in and check your bait. Don’t do that!
Walleye are predators, they slash at bait and they miss. When they miss, do you think the injured bait shoots up to the surface? No, it falls to bottom. So when you miss a fish, open the bail, drop your lure to bottom and tighten your line so you can feel a strike. Often, before you even have the chance to think about how to jig on bottom, that fish will turn around and pick up your lure. If he doesn’t, do very subtle flop jigging on the bottom. Think of a dying minnow and make your spoon (or Rap) do that on bottom.