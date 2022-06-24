Our area is blessed with some of the nicest rivers for paddling in the Midwest – the Pere Marquette, the Pine, the Manistee, the Little Manistee… but we’re not really on the map for whitewater paddling.
Sure, you can get a 21-foot sea kayak and head out into Lake Michigan, but it’s not quite the same as the thrills, spills and chills of a rocky stretch of rapids.
Whitewater canoeing is not for everyone and what we have within day-trip range won’t even rate on the Pennsylvania and North Carolina scale, but if you look hard, you can find some fun paddles within a tank of gas. Most of these are going to be flow-dependent, and, while we are a little droughty right now, we are due for our annual “rain out the fishing tournament” deluges. And with the heat and humidity last week, who isn’t in the mood for a splashy ride through a cool river corridor?
Whitewater definitions
Whitewater is classed and rated by a group called American Whitewater. How much whitewater do we have, according to them? Not very much.
Most of what we have is “unclassed.” Their definitions of Class I and II can be applied to some of our rivers when the flow is right, though.
Definitions are from their website at americanwhitewater.org.
Here’s what they have for Class I: “Fast moving water with riffles and small waves. Few obstructions, all obvious and easily missed with little training. Risk to swimmers is slight; self-rescue is easy.”
Well, that, to me, covers the Pine and, seasonally, the White. Rainbow Rapids on the Pere Marquette probably also fits, but it’s less than 200 yards of rapids.
Here’s the Class II definition: “Straightforward rapids with wide, clear channels which are evident without scouting. Occasional maneuvering may be required, but rocks and medium-sized waves are easily missed by trained paddlers. Swimmers are seldom injured and group assistance, while helpful, is seldom needed. Rapids that are at the upper end of this difficulty range are designated ‘Class II+’.”
Although we have nothing classed above Class II in the Lower Peninsula, we have some features with Class II characteristics – notably standing waves that can easily swamp an open canoe. Here’s the definition of Class III: “Rapids with moderate, irregular waves which may be difficult to avoid and which can swamp an open canoe. Complex maneuvers in fast current and good boat control in tight passages or around ledges are often required; large waves or strainers may be present but are easily avoided. Strong eddies and powerful current effects can be found, particularly on large-volume rivers. scouting is advisable for inexperienced parties. Injuries while swimming are rare; self-rescue is usually easy but group assistance may be required to avoid long swims. Rapids that are at the lower or upper end of this difficulty range are designated “Class III-” or “Class III+” respectively.”
If you want to paddle Class III, you’re probably going to have to visit the Upper Peninsula, northeast Wisconsin, Ontario, Pennsylvania, West Virginia or the southern states including Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama.
Gauges and scouting
No one should rush off to paddle what they perceive as whitewater unprepared. First, know that our rivers are somewhat “flashy” in the summer, meaning their levels can spike with heavy rainfalls and fall fairly quickly after. So it’s vital to learn to read online water level gauges and educate yourself about what’s “runnable” for you and your favorite boat. I won’t run my fiberglass or kevlar boat down the Pine at less than 240 CFS. The highest I’ve paddled it was in the 400 CFS range. One outfitter told me they start to get selective in who they let paddle at around 400 CFS and they stop renting boats at 500 CFS. That should tell you something: A business that operates four months of the year turns away money at 500 CFS.
I urge everyone to take in some safety and teaching videos. If Bill Mason’s “Path of the Paddle: Whitewater” videos (free to stream on YouTube) scare you, then this probably isn’t for you. If you’re intrigued, do some more research online.
If you go looking for whitewater, you should plan to wear a quality personal flotation device (PFD) and, if rocky, a helmet. You should also paddle with friends or partners and purchase and learn to use throw bags. Flotation bags for open canoes and spray skirts for kayaks are musts to keep water out on larger whitewater features.
Pine River
As I said, most of the Pine is “unclassed” but it has a couple of features that have Class I and even II characteristics at certain flows. Notably, there are standing waves just above and right under Dobson Bridge and two fairly swift chutes when the water is running above 250 CFS on the gauge at Hoxeyville High School Bridge. If you google “USGS Pine River,” you’ll get a few results, but the one in Michigan will mention Hoxeyville.
The first chute follows a hard left turn in the river about a mile above Peterson Bridge. You need to stay to the right as you round this corner.
The second chute is less than a mile below Peterson Bridge, ironically also following a hard left turn in the river. The chute is also at far right. This one dumps quite a few people on recreational trips. It has a fairly large standing wave suitable for surfing, but the eddies to either side are powerful and require good boat control if you plan to cross either eddy line.
The Pine is a good taste of whitewater. Beginning paddlers run it all summer long and many of them stay dry doing it.
Rogue River
The Rogue River near Rockford might seem an odd choice for a river to seek out, but it is filled with large boulders and has one chute with a series of large standing waves sometimes called “haystacks.” It’s very flow-dependent as well and can be filled with fishermen during the steelhead run in the spring and the salmon run in the fall.
It’s not the clearwater river that the Pine and upper PM can be, but it’s still scenic through long stretches.
The Rogue is a great place to learn to catch eddies behind large boulders. Catching an eddy is one of the foundational skills to whitewater paddling. After all, anyone can go careening down a river out of control, but the key to staying in control is picking spots to stop and planning how to approach each feature for maximum fun and minimum swim probability.
The Rogue is fun above 200 CFS, but gets very bony below that, meaning lots of rocks and not a lot of avoiding them.
The chute at the Childsdale Dam remnant is challenging because of the sheer size of the standing waves. I always overestimate these things, but they will swamp a standard canoe pretty easily if you take the wrong line.
Boardman River
I did the Beitner or “Keystone” Rapids section of the Boardman River last month for the first time and it was a fun day. The rapids stretch can be run straight through in less than an hour, but if you’re playing and catching eddies, it takes about two hours. We ran it twice.
This one will take you from novice to intermediate in a hurry. There’s a high flow rate, cold water, lots of standing waves and lots of eddies to catch. There’s one large chute feature that will dump you if you miss the line. This one is one where we wear helmets the entire time. It’s just that rocky that you have to protect yourself. Only one of our group dumped and he was fine.
This is probably a stretch better suited to kayaks with spray decks and canoes with flotation bags than standard open canoes.
The Beitner Road access is just east of Chum’s Corners. The take-out is just before the Cass Road Bridge
Bear River
The Bear River Valley Recreation Area in Petoskey is on our list of places to see. This whitewater park has an elevation drop of 80 feet and is true classed whitewater up to Class III. It’s for experienced boaters only and we’re working on that experience. It’s also very flow dependent. More information is available at www.visitpetoskeymichigan.com.