As you may or may not know, I have a small problem. I have an addiction to paddling solo canoes. This addiction doesn’t let up in the winter, so I paddle then, too.
Now, just because I paddle a solo canoe (which is not a kayak, by the way), does not mean I don’t like company. It just means I don’t want you in my boat. Ha! There are several of us in the region who have solo canoes and we enjoy putting them through their paces on the Pere Marquette, Pine, Little Manistee and others.
We have been trying to grow our numbers, but this week we ran into one of the perils of that effort: Not everyone is cut out to be a winter paddler.
This applies to you whether you paddle a canoe, a kayak or a stand-up paddle-board: There’s a way to enjoy water in the winter, but there are some rules you need to follow to keep things fun.
The first rule is that safe is fun. Unsafe is a burden not just on the person being potentially unsafe, but also on the whole group.
A long day
We discovered this week on the Betsie River that not everyone who is a competent paddler in the summer is necessarily cut out for paddling in the winter. Three of us showed up at the appointed time, ready to go, drysuits on. Our fourth showed up with a hockey bag full of stuff and a small dry bag. That got spread out on the hill while he tried to decide what would be appropriate to wear. Unfortunately, most of what he had was cotton, which is very, very bad.
He took a long time to load up and nerves were already frayed in the group by the time we got going. It was less than 13 minutes into our paddle before he took on significant water with a really minor misstep. I know this because I was taking video and I watched him do it live and again while editing the video. He didn’t even make a big mistake, he just failed to see a piece of wood near the tail of his canoe as he tried to start paddling again. But that’s all it took to give him a couple gallons of water in the boat and a near-dunking.
So here we had a competent summer paddler with a fine watercraft and all it took was one stick not even as big around as your wrist and he was wet. The rest of his day and a significant part of our day would be spent thinking about how to get him dry and how to help him if things turned from uncomfortably cold to an emergency endangering his life. Unfortunately, our guest would take no help. He made it to the end of the paddle, but he weighed heavy on us through the day when he lagged behind or paddled far ahead trying to keep himself warm.
We were on a beautiful river – one I would rate as one of the best in our part of the state – and, unfortunately, our minds were not set on enjoying the scenery and the river features. We were worried about the guy in jeans.
So the second rule, after being safe, is being smart. By that I mean you should choose your companions carefully and vet them thoroughly.
My friend who worked on an Alaskan fishing boat one summer received a checklist from the state when he applied for that work. Item one said “Does your captain appear to be sane?”
That’s a good first question for potential winter paddling companions as well.
What’s right
Here are my thoughts on apparel for winter paddling, which I consider anything after the first snow is on the ground all the way until the water and air temperatures add up to more than 100 degrees: First, a drysuit is the best solution to winter paddling. Now, many of what we call drysuits are actually semi-drysuits. A true drysuit has all rubber cuffs. A semi-drysuit has some neoprene cuffs. Either way, they are expensive, but both are effective for our purposes. We just want something to keep most of the water out during (what we hope is) a short swim and a drysuit or a semi-drysuit will do that. What you wear under it or over it can be varied to suit the temperature, but job one is staying dry and for that, you want a drysuit.
But wait, you say, a neoprene wetsuit can keep you warm, right? People wear them in the ocean. That’s true, a neoprene wetsuit can keep you warm, but to do its job best, you have to help it along. Neoprene insulates well when it is wet, hence the name wetsuit. But if you dunk your wetsuit in 40-degree water, your body has to heat that 40-degree water up to 98.6 degrees for you to be comfortable. That saps your energy and wicks off your body heat. The other problem with neoprene is people decide they can get by piecemeal. They will wear what’s called a “Farmer John” wetsuit, which is kind of like a set of neoprene overalls. Then they will wear long underwear and some type of wool shirt and/or coat. That all works great if you don’t dunk. It might even keep you alive. But you won’t be comfortable after a swim. Swims happen. Even to experienced paddlers.
You can also wear all wool. Will you be comfortable? Probably, unless you get wet. Wool does a good job of keeping water away from your body if it’s not saturated. Cotton, on the other hand, holds water up against your body and wicks the heat out of you.
Other gear
It’s not as simple as putting a drysuit on and doing everything just as you would in summer. We live in a fairly dangerous part of the world, as rivers go. While we don’t have a ton of rocks, we do have a ton of wood. Wood piles up in the corners and can catch on your clothing. Current piles up against wood just like it does boulders in other areas. Logjams are treacherous. We don’t just wear drysuits, we wear lifejackets, too.
There’s also ice on the edges of our rivers already. This will grow in the coming weeks until it is shelves that make paddling very dangerous. Ice isn’t just a slip hazard for entering and exiting your boat, it’s also a sharp edge that can cut your drysuit. For this reason, we all carry duct tape, a change of clothes and even fire-making supplies.
Are these accidents likely to happen? No, but you’re paddling a canoe that’s more than 10 feet long. Bring extra safety gear in drybags. You have the room.
Ropes are kind of a debated topic. On the one hand, if you fall overboard and a loose rope is on your canoe, you can get entangled in it. On the other hand, if you fall overboard in fast water and your canoe is getting away from you, having a rope to grab can keep you with your boat and might save either you from drowning or it from an unretrievable pinned position in a rapid or logjam.
Signaling gear
When you need help, you need to notify that help. Maybe someone pinned their kayak and can’t continue, maybe someone punched a hole in their canoe hitting a logjam hard. The scenarios don’t matter as much as the plan to get out of trouble. I carry safety equipment in a blaze-orange bag. I can hang it on a tree limb if I need to mark a location, I can blow it up and tie it to a pinned canoe in a logjam. I can put it on a stick and wave it around at passing helicopters.
I also carry a whistle, a compass, matches, a lighter, paracord and basic first-aid supplies. If you have expired boat flares around, they can be brought along to help spark a fire or, if they have smoke left, signal someone.
Basically, you need all the things you might want on a back-country camping trip, but you need them all in a dry bag.
Hands and feet
Extremities are the never-ending battle. Keeping your hands warm and your feet warm is always a problem. I wear neoprene chore boots over my drysuit. I have a pair that fits well enough that they’ll stay on if I overturn and go swimming, but also loose enough that I can kick them free if they are stuck under my seat or presenting a hazard to swimming. Other friends wear mukluk-style boots or neoprene dive booties or even wading shoes designed for fishing. As long as they are warm and they don’t pose an entrapment risk when they’re under your seat, they are fine.
Gloves are a topic of endless debate and experimentation. Too much padding and you’ll strain your small muscles in your hands and arms trying to keep your paddle grip tight enough. Too little padding and you’ll get cold. The best solution seems to be to bring a couple pairs. My primary pair are Kast brand steelhead fishing gloves. If it’s cold I will use a liner glove inside of them. I also carry a pair of inexpensive rubber-coated knit cold-weather gloves that have become very popular in the last few years. They’re like a warm gardening glove.
Finally, I have a pair of Ice Armor mittens that I keep in a plastic bag in one of my packs. These additions came after our paddle on the Pere Marquette a couple weeks ago. I can wear fingerless gloves in 35 degrees with little wind, but I found out that damp weather plus wind makes even the low 30s extremely painful on your exposed fingers.
Carrying a pair of chemical warmers in a lifejacket with pockets is also a great idea – just understand that they are better dry than wet and that you need two hands free to paddle.
The plan
Finally, we always have a float plan and we make sure someone on shore knows it. Yes, it’s logical to think that if Brian’s car is at Rainbow Rapids and his friend’s car is at Upper Branch Bridge that they are somewhere between those two points. However, when neither show up at home that night, the authorities have to consider all the options like whether we might have missed our take-out or whatnot. Having a float plan in the hands of people at home gives the authorities more information if the worst should happen and we go missing.
The fun
While this took kind of a dark turn, winter paddling can be a great deal of fun. First, it’s a low-traffic time of year on the rivers. Second, having a drysuit extends your season by almost six months. Third, there’s very little that’s as beautiful as a near-frozen river with a coating of snow on the banks and little ice-crystal ornaments on every branch.