If you can’t believe it’s September already, you’re not alone. September means lots of things to outdoorspersons, but to deer hunters, it means it’s time for the Liberty Hunt, which is the weekend when young hunters and disabled hunters can get in the field and shoot a deer on private land.

Your young hunter can use a bow, crossbow, shotgun, muzzleloader or rifle as long as you’re hunting in the proper zone for those weapons. This article will discuss how to get your young hunter some practice while sighting in, what to bring to the blind and other tips.

First things first

If you haven’t been reading lately, you might want to look up “mandatory harvest reporting” on michigan.gov/dnr. This year the state will implement a web-based deer harvest reporting system. So you’ll need to either download the app or visit the website within 72 hours of harvest and before transferring the deer to a taxidermist or processor. With September temperatures, I know I’d be downloading that app. Your young hunter can fill out the forms on the way to the processor that way.

The DNR’s app is called “Michigan DNR Hunt Fish” and it’s available on the Google Play store or the iTunes store.

Alternatively, you can go to www.michigan.gov/dnrharvestreport and fill out the form from your smartphone or computer.

Rifle considerations

Your young hunter should be familiar with their bow or firearm before attempting to harvest a deer. Bows and crossbows can be practiced in the yard, but you really do need a trip to a rifle range to sight-in a firearm.

If your hunter is a first-timer, think hard about what caliber or gauge you’ll use. Common youth rifle cartridges are .243, 7mm-08 and .223. There’s lots of debate about whether .223s are adequate for deer hunting, but the DNR rules state that they are and they are certainly the mildest legal cartridge from a recoil standpoint. If your child is slight of frame, a .223 might spare them unnecessary punishment and keep them from flinching. It’s something worth pondering.

Boresighting

If your rifle has a scope mounted, it’s just an easy trip to the range where your young hunter should practice three-shot groups from a rest similar to what they’ll use in the field.

If your rifle has a new scope or has been dropped or stored for ages, you might try boresighting it. The fastest way to do this is with a commercially available laser, but if you have a bolt-action rifle, you can remove the bolt and sight in at home. My boresighting device is the back of a couch in the basement. I have one that lines up with an electrical outlet on the wall, so I pop the bolt out of the rifle, rest the rifle on the back of the couch and look down the barrel from the breech end. If I can see that outlet through the barrel, I get a firm grip on the rifle and then pop my head up to peek through the scope. I dial the scope until I have that outlet in the crosshairs all while keeping the barrel pointed at the outlet. This usually gets me “on paper” at 25 yards, if not 100 yards.

At the range

Before you head to the range, grab a newspaper. Your hunter is going to be shooting at targets, but a sheet of newspaper behind your target can be a lifesaver when you have no idea where their bullets are landing. I like to use the grid targets to sight-in. Some ranges have these in stock — Fin and Feather Club will often have them in the (retired) newspaper boxes at the ranges.

We started at 25 yards. Even if I know that I might be on paper at 100, I like to have kids shoot one at 25 yards and make adjustments. Remember that however much they’re off at 25 yards will be multiplied by four at 100 yards. So an inch high at 25 yards will be four inches high at 100 yards. So when you see that “¼ inch per click at 100 yards” on your scope’s knobs, you know that you’re going to have to move it four times as much at 25 yards.

Once they’re on paper at 25 (which is usually one shot or two), then I’m moving out to 100 yards.

At 100 yards, you’re going to want to coach the basics of shooting: shoot on empty lungs, don’t flinch and such. If you see that they flinched, have them try again. Sighting in with children can be troublesome because they might flinch for 10 or 15 shots, so buy two boxes of ammunition, minimum.

Your hunter should sight in from a sturdy rest so that you know where the rifle is shooting. After that, your child should practice shooting from something similar to what they’ll use in the field: if you use a monopod or bipod, have them practice from that.

I don’t usually take a spotting scope to the range unless I know it’s going to be busy. I like the walk to the target and back and I think it’s helpful for young shooters to get up close and see the holes in their target. Once they start hitting, it will build their confidence.

In the blind

We all want our kids to be the focused hunters that we are, but that takes time. To build an appreciation for long hours in the blind, you have to let the kids loosen up a little.

First, bring whatever snacks appeal to your child, grandchild or niece or nephew. You can, however, feel free to ditch the crackly bags and put them in some type of resealable container that can be opened and closed quietly.

Understand that naps are OK for your youngster. If there’s something to look at, wake them up, but if they drift off waiting for action, let them sleep.

You can also let them bring a book or play on their phone — a little. It’s a different world than we grew up in. As long as they’re taking the time to scan with binoculars regularly and looking up at the field now and then, they’re getting the hang of it.

If you try to make it exactly as it was when your grandfather took you, you risk turning them off of hunting. Give a little and maybe they’ll get more intense about hunting as their appreciation grows.

Finally, celebrate the experience as well as the results. It’s called hunting, not harvesting. A deer or a buck is not guaranteed, especially this early in the fall. Teach them to appreciate the experience, to be thankful for the time in the woods with the freedom to hunt. The deer is a bonus and the antlers, well, they’re just wall decorations. They are to be appreciated, but not worshiped or agonized over.

Send photos to editor@ludingtondailynews.com. We still accept and publish all the deer photos we receive. We try our best to print them in the order they come in as space allows. Having said that, sometimes we have a hole for a vertical photo and your horizontal photo may wait a week — or vice-versa. Please have your child kneel next to or behind the deer, and support the head by the antlers — or by the jawline in the case of a doe. Wipe up the blood, tuck the tongue back in the mouth and get a photo in the field wherever possible. We reserve the right to edit or reject photos for gore. All deer harvest photos should have a hunter in the photo.