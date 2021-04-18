MUSKEGON — Ludington's Lindy Murphy won the pole vault Friday at the Rocket Invitational hosted by Reeths-Puffer in Muskegon.
Murphy cleared 9 feet to win the event.
The Orioles found the competition quite tough as several Division 1 and 2 schools competed at the invitational.
Ludington's got a fourth place in the 3,200-meter relay with Olivia Anderson, Emma Klein, Mackenzie Keillor and Gwendelyn Shamel teaming up (11:40.05).
The Orioles' Shamel took fifth in the 400 (1:09.64) and she was followed closely by teammate Anna Burton at sixth (1:09.91). The pair teamed with Zoe Voss and Isabella Lundberg to take fifth in the 1,600-meter relay (4:57.85).
Ludington's top boys finisher was Craig Fuller in the 1,600 as he finished sixth (4:50.61) and Braden Kronlein in the pole vault as he was sixth (9-6).