Ludington’s girls tennis team dropped a 5-3 decision to state-ranked North Muskegon in a West Michigan Conference dual Wednesday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
The Norse, ranked ninth by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association, split the doubles play with the Orioles. Ludington won one of the four singles flights.
“This was a great match to watch as four flights went into three sets before determining a winner,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown.
Brown said it took three hours and three sets to determine a winner at No. 1 singles. Hannah Glanville was the winner in that pairing against North Muskegon’s Marilyn Gaston.
Another long-fought match-up pitted Ludington’s Claire Shoup and the Norse’s Allie Sanocki at No. 4 singles with Sanocki winning the pairing after 2 1/2 hours.
“This was a very good team we played and both teams were very evenly matched,” Brown said.
Ludington’s (4-2-1) next match is Thursday when it travels to Cadillac to play Petoskey at 4 p.m.
North Muskegon 5, Ludington 3
Singles
No. 1: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Marilyn Gaston, NM, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2
No. 2: Fia Lindsay, NM def. Mia Pung, LHS, 6-1, 6-2
No. 3: Francine Vinson, NM def. Jennah Skiba, LHS, 6-4, 7-5
No. 4: Allie Sanocki, NM def. Claire Shoup, LHS, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1: Anna Toebe/Ella Tarrant, NM def. Sophia Sarto/Grace Higley, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0
No. 2: August Carefelle/Jaci Patrick, NM def. Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 3: Gabby Hockenberger/Annika Taranko, LHS, def. Emmi VanWyck/Sage Brewer, NM, 6-4, 6-1
No. 4: Makennah Malkowski/Katie Shank, LHS, def. Jasmine Rottman/Hannah Ripple, NM, 6-2, 6-4