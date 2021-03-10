BRETHREN — A two-point third quarter set Pentwater's girls basketball team back as it fell to Brethren Tuesday night, 42-33, in Brethren.
"The wheels fell off for us in the third quarter," said Falcon head coach Joe Gorton. "Our offense completely abandoned us. Mikaylyn Kenney spent most of the game in foul trouble and fouled out in the fourth, and that really hampered our comeback efforts."
Both teams started slow offensively in the first quarter with the Falcons leading 5-3 after one quarter.
The offenses ramped things up in the second as each team notched 14 points, giving Pentwater a 19-17 lead at the half.
The third quarter came around and the Pentwater saw themselves down heading into the fourth, 32-21.
Pentwater did outscore Brethren, 12-10, in the fourth but wasn't enough as the Cougars held on for the win.
Kenney led the Falcons with 20 points and 12 rebounds to go along with seven steals while Jocelyn Richison chipped in with six points and five steals.