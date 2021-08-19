In 22 years of coaching cross country at Mason County Central, coach Ed Sanders knows he needs to look for ways he can make running more fun. He likes to look outside of the box and find ways to make the sport, the running, more exciting for the athletes.
Three years ago Sanders was searching online for races within a 100-mile radius of Mason County. The search picked up the Two Rivers Invitational in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.
It met the criteria Sanders was looking for, late in August and before school began, so he started to investigate the possibility of taking his teams across the big lake for the experience filled with opportunities to make memories.
Sanders talked with his long time friend, Maynard Keenan, about the possibility of the trip, and Keenan thought it was a great idea, something he could get behind and help to sponsor.
“(Keenan) loves his hometown roots and supporting sports he participated in while at MCC,” Sanders said.
Keenan may best be known for his role in the popular rock band Tool, and for his wine making business in Arizona, but to Sanders, he is a great friend who cares about his hometown.
Many of the athletes on the boys and girls teams have not been on the SS Badger, and so coach Sanders sees this as a “great opportunity for these kids; an experience they will remember for a lifetime.”
The Two Rivers Invitational has 13 teams competing and admittedly, Sanders knows very little about them, but believes the competition will be stiff. He knows the course is a three loop course, each loop one mile, and he believes it is fairly flat and fast.
The WIAA had an alternate fall state tournament in cross country. Manitowoc Lincoln ran in the spring season, and the Ships qualified for the state meet. Kewaunee, Sheboygan South also ran in the spring. The remaining schools ran in the fall.
There is a mix in the 13-school listing from large schools of more than 1,000 students such as Manitowoc Lincoln at 1,507 students to the homeschool team, Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletic Association (NEWCHAA). Two Rivers, last year, was in Division 2. The girls team was fifth in the state, and Valders’ boys team was fourth. Two Rivers had the state runner-up (Mikaela Helling) and third-place runner (Anna Gallagher), and both did not graduate.
Sanders will be making the trip without a couple runners. Two freshmen showing great promise on the boys team, Brady Anes and Hunter Sanford, have previous commitments and the girls team will not be at full strength either. But this opportunity for those who are able to run will create memories that will last a lifetime.
Jaden Petersen, a four-year runner plagued by injuries last year, is expected to be the No. 1 runner on the girls team, while Sanders is counting on several others to contribute.
For the boys, Gavin Shirey is expected to be the top runner this season.
“We only have 10 runners on the boys team, but when running with a full squad, we are strong,” Sanders said.
Sanders is looking beyond cross country for this trip. He wonders, once his runners experience the SS Badger, how many of them might look to the SS Badger for summer employment, how many might remember this trip and when they have children themselves, plan to take their children on a trip aboard the Badger to create the same type of lasting memories.
After news of the Wisconsin trip was published in the Ludington Daily News, Sanders started to receive emails from community members interested in sponsoring team members for the trip. Those emails have been supportive and have enriched the experience for the team.
A Mears couple sent a note telling Sanders that their grandson coaches cross country in Butte, Montana, at Montana Tech and since they love cross country, they wanted to support the team and sent a donation.
If someone is interested in supporting the team through sponsorships, Sanders said it is approximately $100 per team member. Checks should be made payable to Mason County Central, sent to the MCC Central Business Office, with a not in memo line indicating the donation is for the MCC Cross Country Wisconsin trip.
“Many of the details are coming together,” said Sanders.
Even Two Rivers high school is assisting in the trip. They are sending a school bus to the boat in Manitowoc to pick up the MCC teams and will take them back to the Badger when they return. Sanders wants the athletes to have a fun time. He hopes for good weather and for his runners to compete, but he also hopes friendships are developed.
In a world where so many social media connections are made with people our students may never meet, this opportunity for face to face interactions with other runners may produce connections that lead to life-long friendships.
Two Rivers is considering a trip to Michigan, an opportunity coaches and athletic directors will need to discuss more. Sanders was told his team will be the first in Mason County to compete outside the state of Michigan and the first to run in Wisconsin.
The boys and girls cross country teams return on Friday from their Wisconsin trip and head to Benzie Central on Saturday for a big meet that is a huge measuring stick; seeing where the team stacks up against tough competition early in the season.