MUSKEGON — Mason County Central's bowling teams dropped their games with Orchard View Monday at Northway Lanes in Muskegon.
The Spartans' boys team fell to the host Cardinals, 18-12, and the girls lost, 29-1.
The boys were led by Kurtis Basler, who rolled a series of 334 with a top game of 205. Riley Priemer had a 254 series with his best game being a 143. Jonathan Smith bowled a 243, and his best game was a 131.
Haley Story was the leader for Central's girls as she bowled a 200, and her best game was a 107.
Central returns to action on Monday, Jan. 24, when they host Holton at Spartan West.