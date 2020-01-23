HART — Ludington's bowling teams had varying results Wednesday in Hart.

The girls team was able to pick up a win over Fremont, 22-8, while the boys team split their decisions, topping Western Michigan Christian, 19.5-10.5, and falling to Fremont, 23-7.

In the first game for the girls team, Saige Phelps led the way with a 168, followed by Rachel Faust bowling a 164. Bailey Streeter and Lily Roberts chipped in 145 and 139 a piece for the Orioles while Brianna Wysong came in with a 110. The team total was 726.

In game two, Faust had the hot hand bowling a 191 while Phelps and Streeter bowled scores of 139 and 138. Hailee Ward and Audra Shoop bowled a 124 and 89 respectively. The team scored 681.

On the guys side, game one saw a stellar performance out of Colin Nash who bowled a 189 to lead the way for the Orioles. Luke Kolb and Jonas VandenHeuvel had scores of 182 and 130 while Max Kline and Wil Shinn added scores of 126 and 89. The team had a score of 716.

Game two saw a better team performance from the Orioles as they came away with a team score of 804. Nash was once again the leader with 195 while Kolb added a 191 for the cause. Kline and VandenHuevel added 152 and 143 apiece with Will Shinn coming in with a score of 89.