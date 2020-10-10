Ludington fell to Traverse City Central in girls swimming and diving Thursday, 96-88, at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.
While losing eight of the 12 events, the Orioles were still able to rack up points in multiple second and third place finishes.
“The girls have had a tough week of workouts, so it was nice to still see some good time drops tonight,” said head coach Kelley Hatch. “In individual events, there were 12 lifetime best swims and 11 season best swims.”
Grabbing wins for Ludington were the 200-yard medley relay team of Paige Rasbach, RyAnn Rohrer, Kendall Biggs and Meg Ruba, Rohrer in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Anna Wietrzykowski in the 100 and 500 freestyle.
There were second place finishes from Wietrzykowski in the 200 freestyle, Biggs in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and Anna Reister with a second place finish in one meter diving. Ruba, Reister, Wietrzykowski, and Rohrer placed second in the 200 freestyle, a second place finish from Rasbach in the 100 backstroke, and Rasbach, Resiter, Erika Hatch and Wietrzykowski in the 400 freestyle relay.
Placing third for the Orioles were the 200 medley B relay team of Ayiana Rangel, Kylie Sailor, Jocelyn Austin, and Izzie Lundberg, Hatch in the 200 freestyle, Rasbach in the 50 yard freestyle, Lundberg in the one meter dive, Austin with a third in the 100 butterfly, Ruba in the 100 freestyle, and Hannah Filter in the 500 freestyle.
Rounding out the third place finishes were the 200 freestyle B relay team of Hatch, Payton Shoup, Grace Higley and Filter, and the 400 freestyle B relay team of Biggs, Higley, Filter and Lundberg.