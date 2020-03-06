HAMILTON — Ludington’s Evan Bennett will continue his season on the diving board after finishing in the top 12 at an MHSAA Division 3 regional Thursday in Hamilton.
Bennett, Lucas Peterson and Colby Peplinski all competed at the regional, and Bennett finished seventh with a score of 349.15.
Peterson and Peplinski nearly made the cut to join Bennett there. Peterson scored a 305.55 and finished 14th, two spots from 12th. Peplinski scored a 296.85, and he finished 15th.
“Coach Randy Fisher did a great job of coaching them,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “All three worked really hard this season and did great. Can’t wait to see how they do next year.”
