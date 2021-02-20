MUSKEGON — After a slow start offensively, the Ludington boys basketball team fell on the road the Orchard View Friday night, 58-51.
Orioles head coach Thad Shank attributed the teams slow start to a lack of aggression.
"I thought we were playing really well together on the offensive end," said Shank. "We just weren't aggressive enough on that end of the floor."
The Cardinals (5-0, 4-0 Lakes 8) jumped out to an early 10-6 lead after one quarter and increased their lead heading into the half as they led 29-18.
"That's a good team," Shank said about Orchard view. "There's a reason that they're undefeated this season. They're long and athletic and really make it tough for you to score."
The Orioles (2-2, 1-2 Lakes 8) kept it an 11-point margin after three, and even outscored the Cardinals, 18-14, in the final quarter, but was too little, too late as Orchard View hung out to sweep the season series.
Shank also applauded his freshman point guard David Shillinger with how he handled the Cardinals' defense.
"They like to speed you up and create turnovers to turn those into easy transition baskets. Shillinger did a really nice job handling that pressure and limiting those looks," Shank said.
Shillinger led the Orioles with 19 points and four assists while Peyton LaCombe added 14 points and Brad Mesyar chipped in with nine.
Levi Laman grabbed eight rebounds to lead Ludington.
LUDINGTON (51)
Shillinger 7 2-2 19, Patterson 0 2-2 2, Laman 1 0-0 2, Eaton 1 0-0 3, Wincheski 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 6 0-0 14, Mesyar 3 0-0 9. Totals 19 4-4 51.
ORCHARD VIEW (58)
Barnes 7 8-11 23, Williams 4 0-0 8, Tuntsil 4 3-5 13, Brewer 2 5-7 9, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Oakes 1 0-2 3. Totals: 19 16-25 58.
Ludington;6;12;15;18;--;51
Orchard View;10;19;15;14;--;58
3-point goals—Ludington (9): Shillinger 3, Mesyar 3, LaCombe 2, Eaton. Orchard View (4): Tuntsil 2, Barnes, Oakes. Total fouls—Ludington 21, Orchard View 13. Fouled out—Ludington: LaCombe. Technical fouls—Ludington: LaCombe.