MUSKEGON — Ludington's boys golf team finished 14th at the Sailor Invitational hosted by Mona Shores at Muskegon Country Club Monday afternoon in Muskegon.
"It's a tough course," said Ludington coach Noah Genson. "I can't be too upset with the guys with how they scored. They didn't hit the ball as they hoped today. Some of them got off to good starts but then got into some trouble."
The course hosted a U.S. Open qualifier recently, and Genson said its setup likely was similar to what typically is tough standards for the major tournament.
The tournament was set up in a way that all five players for each school played at the same time as a group rather than having a top golfer from each school in a four-player pairing.
"All in all, it wasn't our best day, and I think we still have some room for improvement," Genson said. "We're still about 2 1/2 weeks from the regional. I know they're capable of playing better."
Carson Holmes led the Orioles with an 85 followed by Ben Zwick with an 86. Blake Benson shot a 94. Justin Plamondon scored a 102 and Jake Plamondon scored a 109.
"Blake really found his groove there at the end," Genson said. "At this time of year, we're looking for grooves that will roll into something come regionals in a couple of weeks."
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern won the invite with a 305 followed by Mona Shores with a 307 and Spring Lake with a 321. The Lakers' Evan McDermitt was the medalist with a 67.