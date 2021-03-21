BAY CITY — Ludington’s Nikolai Kehrer kept his wrestling season alive with a third-place finish at the MHSAA Division 2 individual wrestling district hosted by Bay City John Glenn Saturday.

Kehrer (26-3), a junior, earned a pin in the quarterfinals, but lost by pin in the semifinals at 285 pounds. In the consolation brakcet, Kehrer pinned back-to-back opponents, including Escanaba’s Nicholas Carlson in the third-place match.

Kehrer won’t have as far to travel Saturday as the Division 2 regional is hosted at Fremont with qualifers from the John Glenn district and qualifers from the Ortonville Brandon district.

Sophomore Aric Storm (19-8) reached the consolation semifinals at 171 pounds, but fell to Gaylord’s Quinn Schultz by pin. Freshman Sam Smeltzer (3-4) was also entered at 171 pounds, but he lost his initial match by pin to Bay City Western’s Bailey Pauwels.

Junior Joe Mosqueda (11-12) earned a victory in his initial match at 189 pounds, but lost in his consolation bracket opener to Bay City John Glenn’s Cameron Eager to end his day.

Freshman Mason Marrison (4-23) lost his opening-round match to Clio’s Logan O’Kelly at 152 pounds. O’Kelly went on to finish third and advance to the regional. Freshman Hayden Moore (3-17) dropped his opening-round match to Marquette’s Gideon Bell at 215 pounds. Sophomore Tiler Marrison (5-22) lost his opening-round match at 140 pounds to top-seeded and eventual district champion Trevor Swiss of Petoskey.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos