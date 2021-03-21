BAY CITY — Ludington’s Nikolai Kehrer kept his wrestling season alive with a third-place finish at the MHSAA Division 2 individual wrestling district hosted by Bay City John Glenn Saturday.
Kehrer (26-3), a junior, earned a pin in the quarterfinals, but lost by pin in the semifinals at 285 pounds. In the consolation brakcet, Kehrer pinned back-to-back opponents, including Escanaba’s Nicholas Carlson in the third-place match.
Kehrer won’t have as far to travel Saturday as the Division 2 regional is hosted at Fremont with qualifers from the John Glenn district and qualifers from the Ortonville Brandon district.
Sophomore Aric Storm (19-8) reached the consolation semifinals at 171 pounds, but fell to Gaylord’s Quinn Schultz by pin. Freshman Sam Smeltzer (3-4) was also entered at 171 pounds, but he lost his initial match by pin to Bay City Western’s Bailey Pauwels.
Junior Joe Mosqueda (11-12) earned a victory in his initial match at 189 pounds, but lost in his consolation bracket opener to Bay City John Glenn’s Cameron Eager to end his day.
Freshman Mason Marrison (4-23) lost his opening-round match to Clio’s Logan O’Kelly at 152 pounds. O’Kelly went on to finish third and advance to the regional. Freshman Hayden Moore (3-17) dropped his opening-round match to Marquette’s Gideon Bell at 215 pounds. Sophomore Tiler Marrison (5-22) lost his opening-round match at 140 pounds to top-seeded and eventual district champion Trevor Swiss of Petoskey.