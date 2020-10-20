EAST LANSING — Ludington’s Emma McKinley scored an 88 in the one-day MHSAA Division 3 girls golf state tournament hosted at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers East golf course.
McKinley, a freshman, finished in a tie for 36th overall out of 108 players total.
In typical years, the state golf tournament is played over two days and is 36 holes. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was shortened to one day and 18 holes.
McKinley was the sole local golfer to reach the state tournament.
Medalist honors went to Shannon Kennedy of Bloomfield Hills Marian who scored a 70, and she won the title on in a playoff.
Marian also won the state championship with a score of 312 with Macomb Lutheran North taking state runner-up with a score of 327. Grand Rapids South Christian was third, three shots behind Lutheran North.