The Ludington Orioles wrestling team took fourth in the Lakes 8 tournament Friday night, hosted at Hawley Gymnasium.

Tiler Marrison and Trey Green took second in the 130-pound and 140-pound weight classes, respectively, while Nikolai Kehrer at 285 pounds, Aric Storm at 160 pounds and Dylan Buck at 189 pounds class each took third place for the Orioles.

Rounding out the lineup was Joe Mosqueda placing fifth in the 160 weight class.

The Orioles are back on the mat Wednesday as they travel to Reed City to compete in team districts.