Ludington girls basketball head coach Warren Stowe had said after its win earlier this week against Mason County Central that he was hoping for better ball movement from his team in the coming games.
The unselfish play of the Orioles is what led them to a 66-8 win over Orchard View Friday night to stay undefeated on the season in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play in Hawley Gymnasium.
Stowe said that having a group of girls willing to share the ball as much as this group is a tremendous asset to have going forward.
“This group of girls is incredibly unselfish, to a fault at times,” said Stowe. “We had a possession tonight where Keelyn got a 3-second call but it was because we had so much movement. That might be one of our best possessions of the year, and it ended in a turnover.”
Good ball movement within the offense helped produce some early baskets for the Orioles (5-0, 3-0 Lakes 8).
In just over two minutes of play to start the game, each starter was in the scoring sheet with four of those five baskets coming off of an assist, as Ludington led early 11-0.
The Oriole offense was just getting started, as they racked up 18 more points in the quarter with just two of the baskets coming unassisted.
With the defense allowing just two baskets of its own in the quarter, Ludington took a 29-5 lead into the second quarter.
The Ludington offense was a little slow to start the second quarter as they scored just four points in the opening three minutes.
Defensively, though, the Orioles kept up their intensity, allowing just one point in the first three minutes of the quarter.
The offensive intensity picked up to end the quarter while the defense stayed stout for the Orioles as they closed the quarter on a 12-0 run, taking a 45-6 lead into the second half.
With the running clock starting after the Orioles first basket of the half, they backed off of their full court pressure and into man-to-man defense.
The change, however, didn’t result in any fewer turnovers for the Cardinals, as the Orioles used those steals to get out to a quick 11-0 run to start the half.
Each team scored just one basket to end the quarter as the Orioles led 58-8 after three quarters of play.
The Orioles defense ended a perfect defensive outing by not allowing a single bucket in the final stanza, giving Ludington a dominant 60 point win.
Keelyn Laird led the Orioles with 14 points followed by RyAnn Rohrer and Hailey Stowe with 12 points each.
The Orioles will be back on the hardwood today as they host Muskegon.
ORCHARD VIEW (8)
Hardy 2 0-0 4, Filipak 1 0-2 3, Morrisey 0 1-2 1. Totals 3 1-4 8.
LUDINGTON (68)
Stone 3 1-2 7, Kline 2 0-0 5, Austin 0 1-4 1, Rohrer 6 0-3 12, Bandstra 2 1-1 5, Cole 1 0-0 2, Stowe 4 3-5 12, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Lynn 3 2-2 8, Laird 6 2-3 14. Totals 28 9-20 68.
Orchard View;5;1;2;0;—;8
Ludington;29;16;13;10;--;68
3-point goals—Orchard View (1): Filipak. Ludington (3): Kline, Bandstra, Stowe. Total fouls—Orchard View 16, Ludington 6. JV score—Ludington 60, Orchard View 15. Ludington scorers: McKinley 19, Stone 13, Mesyar 8, Simpson 8, Lynn 6, Ramirez 2, Glanville 2, Hackert 2.