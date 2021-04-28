BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington girls tennis team scored a 6-2 victory against Big Rapids in Coastal Conference play Wednesday.
“The ladies played some good tennis in nice weather conditions,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “(It’s) good to have some better weather.”
The Orioles took three of four flights at both the singles and doubles.
In singles play, Hannah Glanville won at No. 2 singles, Kelly McPike won at No. 3 singles and Annika Taranko won at No. 4 singles.
“Kelly’s consistency in keeping the ball in play along with some good winnners allowed her to excel in the match,” Brown said.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb won as did the No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Sarto and Hannah Filter. The No. 4 doubles team of Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto picked up a victory.
“(Rachel Sarto and Filter) are the only two seniors in the starting lineup,” Brown said. “Their winning score of 6-2 and 6-3 was a nice win for them. Their court movement and communication was the difference in the match.”