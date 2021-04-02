Weekend fire danger will grow to ‘very high’ across Michigan
Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters are urging care when burning this weekend, as weather conditions will create an increased risk of wildfire.
“Much of the state is very dry and fire danger will grow as temperatures rise over the weekend,” said DNR fire specialist Jeff Vasher.
Before burning yard waste, check to see if burning is permitted in your area. Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties. Composting is an alternative to burning that can be used any time regardless of weather conditions.
Never leave a fire unattended, even a campfire, and keep a water source and shovel nearby in case of emergency.
Learn more about specific fire danger by region or find fire prevention tips.
A century of natural resources: The DNR turns 100 years
The DNR has officially turned 100 years old! On March 30, 1921, the Michigan Department of Conservation, the precursor to the DNR was created.
“This centennial marks a tremendous milestone for Michigan,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “It’s a benchmark we can all be proud of, celebrating the work of countless men and women dedicated to ensuring our state’s spectacular natural resources and recreation opportunities are available today and tomorrow.”
Throughout 2021, you’re invited to help celebrate and commemorate this milestone. Visit Michigan.gov/DNRCentennial to check out the “100 Ways to Celebrate” list, an interactive timeline, centennial merchandise and more.
Updated forest road maps available online April 1
Thousands of miles of Michigan’s state forest roads are open for the public to use and explore. Under Public Act 288 of 2016, the DNR annually updates maps of state forest roads and notifies the public of any changes. New maps will be available online April 1 in an interactive web format and as printable PDF maps.
Maps are updated each year based on changing road conditions, data cleanup and input received from public comment periods. Maps show which state forest roads are open to off-road vehicle use. It’s important to stay on these roads to prevent damage to the environment and wildlife habitat in these areas.
After the annual road inventory and review, the following will be open to ORVs:
• In the Upper Peninsula, more than 6,312 miles – roughly 98% of the total mileage.
• In the northern Lower Peninsula, about 6,101 miles – roughly 84% of the total mileage.
• In the southern Lower Peninsula, just over 9 miles of forest roads.
Review ORV rules, regulations, closures and more at Michigan.gov/ORVInfo. Find updated maps and other information at Michigan.gov/ForestRoads.
Questions? Contact Kristen Matson at MatsonK1@Michigan.gov or Tim Webb at WebbT@Michigan.gov.