DNR announces new ‘free snowmobiling weekend’

Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend, which will allow snowmobilers to operate their machines over a two-day period without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit.

The dates for the free snowmobiling weekend are Feb. 11-12.

The Michigan Legislature approved bills requiring the DNR to offer the weekend, saying it will allow experienced riders to bring along friends new to the sport who may get hooked on the experience for a lifetime.

Michigan also offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year.

“Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “It’s also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

During these weekends, the requirement of a license, registration or trail permit is suspended, but operators and anglers must still adhere to all regulations and rules governing these activities.

For more information on snowmobiling in Michigan, including trail maps, visit www.michigan.gov/snowmobiling.

Learn about feeding winter birds, ice fishing from the experts

Ever wanted to learn to ice fish? New to feeding backyard birds and interested in learning more? The Outdoor Skills Academy can help!

Classes in January include:

• Feeding Winter Birds (virtual class), Jan. 21. Feeding birds is easy to do with a little knowledge. Learn which birds are likely to visit your backyard and which foods and feeders they prefer.

This class will also introduce you to free birding resources and apps, cover how to clean your feeder and explore ways to get involved in community science projects such as the Great Backyard Bird Count. Cost is $25. Each participant will receive a Peterson Field Guide to Feeder Birds and will be entered into a prize drawing.

• Hard Water School (ice fishing class), Jan. 21-22 at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac. Learn to ice fish from the pros in this two-day class covering everything from how to set up equipment and where and when to fish, to ice safety and rules and regulations.

The class will focus on techniques for panfish, walleye and pike. Cost is $40, which includes one-on-one instruction from a pro, lunch Saturday and Sunday, bait and a goodie bag.

The Outdoor Skills Academy offers in-depth, expert instruction, gear and hands-on learning for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state.

Learn more at www.michigan.gov/outdoorskills.