It’s not hard to see what makes the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area unique.
In a short 3-mile out-and-back hike you’re treated to various ecosystems ranging from bogs and fens to beech and hemlock groves and finally barrier dunes along Lake Michigan. That’s just a slice of the 3,450-acre area, though. The area is historically home to nesting piping plovers and pitcher’s thistle, an endangered plant. There are 10 miles of trails, near which you can enjoy dispersed backcountry camping.
Because of the area’s popularity with hikers from across the country, the U.S. Forest Service has undertaken a number of steps this year to try to protect the wilderness area from damages due to overcrowding.
It’s no secret that in 2020, many of our wild lands in Michigan were overrun by first-time wilderness visitors, so the efforts to protect one of only two designated wildernesses in the Lower Peninsula are warranted and appreciated.
The most noticeable of these are new signs along Quarterline Road pointing people toward the “north entrance” of the area, more commonly known as the Lake Michigan Recreation Area trailhead at the west end of Forest Trail Road. While the Nurnberg Road entry has parking for 24 vehicles, there’s parking for 60 at the end of Forest Trail.
There’s also signage banning any wheels in the wilderness area, including bicycles, wheeled coolers and wagons, all of which cause erosion, according to the USFS.
Although backcountry camping is allowed in the area, camps must be at least 400 feet from Lake Michigan and 100 feet from a trail.
Camps near Nordhouse Lake must be at least 200 feet from the water.
Camping is free in the wilderness, but parking costs $5 a day or $15 a week — if you don’t have an annual pass. For those looking for more of a campground experience, the Lake Michigan Recreation Area campground is a four-loop campground with 99 sites and vault toilets. Camping there is $27 a night.
Flora and fauna
Although I can’t tell a shaggymane from a chanterelle, I can tell you there are numerous fungi and even a surprisingly robust blueberry crop in progress after an almost rain-free June.
My wife, Holly, and I took the short walk from the Nurnberg Road trailhead to Lake Michigan earlier this week and we found it to be enjoyable — even if the number of cars seemed intimidating.
While the parking lot was packed to nearly full, we encountered only six hikers and saw just two tent camps on our hike.
Although it was a pleasant 68 degrees, it felt a little colder thanks to 20-mph winds out of the north, which rocked the trees. But that wind also kept the bugs down. After our soaking rains 10 days ago, I would expect mosquito activity to peak this week. But we suffered no bites.
The Nordhouse Dunes Trail cuts through wooded dunes for most of its mile and a half between the trailhead and Lake Michigan, although you can take a shortcut through the large bog.
On the way out to the lake, we simply followed the widest trail. That circumnavigates the bog and takes most of the topography out of your path, but keeps it within view.
You get to see the steep dunes, but you don’t have to huff-and-puff up them. On the way back, we took the shortcut through the bog.
This trail is not signed, nor is it signed as closed. It showed up as a spur on my OnX Maps app and I theorized correctly that it went all the way to the parking lot.
Taking it only heading back to the east was wise, as it descends a sharply inclined dune down into the bog, which was spongy, but not wet for hiking. There were deer tracks dug into the black earth, but our footsteps stayed on the surface.
I’m tempted to compare the main trail to the trails in Ludington State park, but none are a great match.
I suppose the trail most closely matches the north end of both the Logging and Ridge trails in character. The woods feel darker and more dense in Nordhouse, though.
With so many people around, we did not expect to see any wildlife. Having hunted the dunes in the north end of Ludington State Park, I can tell you that the most common wildlife are deer and squirrels, with coyote tracks always visible. We saw an animal denned up at the top of a tangle of trees, but I couldn’t make out any features. My guess was porcupine.
As it was near sunset, I was tempted to try a wounded rabbit call to see if any owls responded, but I wasn’t sure if that was one of the things you can’t do in a federal wilderness, so I held off.
I think of hawks when I’m in this area, because merlins are so common along the lakeshore. Our shoreline is also a heavily traveled bird migration route in the spring and fall, although our winds seem to scatter the raptors inland quite a ways some days.
As we approached Lake Michigan, we came across multiple signs marking areas as a “Restoration Area” where no camping was allowed. It’s a tough task, closing off areas so that the wilderness can be preserved for future generations. I remember our first visit to Isle Royale and how overbearing the “YOU MAY NOT” speech aboard the Ranger III seemed.
But I was 23 and couldn’t see past my own plans for hiking the island. Now I’m 51 with kids rapidly approaching the age I was then and I see that we have to stop ourselves from loving our wildlands — and our waters — to death.
Congress passed the act creating wilderness areas in 1964, according to the USFS website, and Nordhouse was brought under that umbrella in 1987. Balancing the mandate to allow access, but protect the resource at the same time can’t be easy — especially in an area that encourages dispersed camping experiences.
In spite of the use it sees and how awkward the control efforts might look or feel at times, Nordhouse is worth a visit for a walk, even if it’s just a mile-and-a-half to Lake Michigan and a mile-and-a-half back.
The way the trees shade the trail, the way the wooded dunes tower over you, it’s a feeling you can’t get anywhere else. The views of the Lake Michigan bluffs off to the north are also breathtaking, especially at sunset.
And the blueberries will be ripe soon, as long as the deer, the bears, the birds and the visitors don’t get them first.