Outdoor Skills Academy offering clinics in April, May
Looking for opportunities to try a new outdoor pursuit or learn the skills you need to get out on the water or in the woods with confidence?
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy classes offers in-depth, expert, hands-on instruction to help you do just that. Spring classes include:
• Steelhead Fishing Clinic, April 15-16 in Cadillac. Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes,” including time fishing on the Manistee River. Cost is $30.
• Walleye Fishing Clinic, April 16 in Cadillac. Pro walleye tournament angler Dan Miller and others will cover the A to Z of walleye fishing and tips for chasing trophy fish. Cost is $45.
• Saginaw Bay Walleye Clinic, May 2-3 in Bay City. Includes a tips and techniques session led by Walleye Trail World Champion Captain Mark Martin and Captain Brandon Stanton of Team Gunsmoke Sportfishing and Guide Service and time with Martin’s pro-staff on charter boats fishing Saginaw Bay and River. Cost is $375.
• Fly Fishing Clinic, May 27-28 in Cadillac. This class for beginners will cover the basics of fly fishing, including various fly casts and fly selection based on target species. Cost is $40.
Coming up this summer and fall are two more fly-fishing sessions and classes on wilderness survival, bear hunting, trapping and various aspects of deer hunting. Find a full class schedule at www.michigan.gov/outdoorskills.
Questions? Contact Ed Shaw at 231-779-1321.
State forest road updates to be posted today
Fans of heading off the beaten path might be familiar with Michigan’s thousands of miles of state forest roads. The Department of Natural Resources annually updates state forest road maps on April 1. Maps are available in an interactive web format and as printable PDFs.
Forest road maps are updated each year based on considerations including changing road conditions, data cleanup and input received from residents. Maps show which state forest roads are open or closed to off-road and conventional vehicle use. It’s important to stay on these roads to prevent erosion and damage to wildlife habitat.
After the annual road inventory and review, the following will be open to ORVs:
• In the Upper Peninsula, more than 5,503 miles – about 98% of the total mileage.
• In the northern Lower Peninsula, about 6,109 miles – about 84% of the total mileage.
• In the southern Lower Peninsula, just over 10 miles – about 3% of the total mileage.
Review ORV rules, regulations, closures and more at www.michigan.gov/orvinfo. Find updated maps and other information at www.michigan.gov/forestroads.