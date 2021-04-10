Spring turkey season begins April 17
The spring turkey season is the perfect way to kick off spring.
Are you looking for a more flexible option this spring? For a longer season, private-land hunters in southern Michigan can purchase a Hunt Unit ZZ (Hunt 0301) license for April 17- May 31.
The Hunt 0234 license is another great option for new or seasoned hunters. This guaranteed license allows you to hunt the entire month of May on public and private lands statewide, except for public lands in Unit ZZ (southern Lower Peninsula). Learn more about the Hunt 0234 license in the Spring Turkey Digest.
If you didn’t apply for a spring turkey license, or if you weren’t successful in the license drawing, leftover licenses and Hunt 0234 licenses can be purchased online.
Visit www.michigan.gov/turkey for season dates and regulations.
Fur harvesting seasons remain open
Coyote hunting is open year-round.
Trapping opportunities for beaver continue in April. See the Fur Harvester Digest for season dates and bag limits.
Find additional information on fur harvesting regulations, bag limits and seasons in the 2020 Fur Harvester Digest, available at Michigan.gov/Trapping.
Download hunting digests for on-the-go access
This year, printing and distribution of hunting digests will be limited. For on-demand digest access that travels where you do without the need for internet access, consider downloading DNR hunting and fishing digests to your phone. They are available for download on Android and Apple devices. Find the current digests and downloading instructions at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests.
Ready to buy your deer license?
If you’re an early bird when it comes to buying licenses, we wanted to let you know about a few changes to antlerless deer licenses that will make your purchase choices easier.
Deer Management Unit-specific antlerless deer licenses have been replaced with a universal antlerless license that can be used across multiple DMUs on public or private land.
Antlerless licenses may now be purchased without an application for use in the Lower Peninsula and portions of the south-central Upper Peninsula (DMUs 022, 122, 055, 255, 155 and 121).
In the mid-zone Upper Peninsula, a deer hunting access permit must accompany each universal antlerless license. The deer hunting access permit, intended to limit participation where the population can be sensitive to harsh winter weather, will be available through a drawing. The access permits will be available by lottery in two DMUs: DMU 351 (consisting of DMUs 117, 017, 149, 249, 349 and 021) and DMU 352 (consisting of DMUs 027, 036, 152 and 252). The application period for the access permits will be July 15 - Aug. 15.
The northernmost DMUs of the U.P. (DMUs 127, 066, 131, 042, 031, 007 and 048) are closed to antlerless deer hunting in all seasons.
If you hunt in Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency, Oscoda and/or Presque Isle counties (DMU 487), you may purchase a reduced-cost antlerless deer license for $5. The DMU 487 antlerless license may be used on public and private lands in those six counties only, which includes DMU 452. People hunting in those counties may also purchase the universal antlerless license for $20 to hunt those counties or any other qualifying DMU as mentioned above.
The 2021 deer hunting regulations will be printed in the 2021 Hunting Digest, which is expected to be finalized in late spring and available at license agent locations and online at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests around July 1.
More information on deer hunting in Michigan is available at Michigan.gov/Deer.