Fin & Feather Club plans skeet, shotgun shooting class in June
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County is sponsoring a skeet and shotgun shooting class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the skeet range.
Bring a shotgun, a 7 1/2- to 9-shot box of shells, and eye and ear protection.
For more information, call Bruce Krieger at (231) 357-4598 or Dan Englehart at (231) 510-1003.
There is no charge for this class.
Bears in Your Backyard event coming to Fountain tonight
Encounters between bears and people are on the rise.
During an event hosted by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, people can find out what they should and shouldn’t do, and what they can and can’t do, if they find themselves in the company of a bear.
The event will be held at Citizens Sportsmen’s Club, 5586 E. Fountain Road, on the corner of Fountain and Larson roads.
There will be coffee, punch and cookies. Everyone is welcome.
Pruning oaks now could invite disease
Oak leaves in orange and brown against a blue sky reflect a possible infection with oak wilt.
We know it’s tempting to get outside and prune everything in the yard when spring arrives. But if you have an oak tree, please wait. You could save the tree’s life.
From April 15 to July 15, oak trees are at high risk for oak wilt infection, a serious fungal disease that can weaken white oaks and kill red oak trees within a few weeks. During this time of year, flying beetles can carry spores of the fungus from tree to tree. The fungus enters the tree through wounds that are often a result of pruning or storm damage.
“The guidelines against pruning oak trees during this time are designed to help prevent the spread of this tree-killing disease to new areas,” said James Wieferich, forest health specialist in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Forest Resources Division. “Once oak wilt gets started, it is expensive to successfully manage and will kill all nearby red oaks over time, if untreated.”
If you have an oak tree that gets damaged during the high-risk period from April 15 to July 15, immediately cover all wounds with tree-wound paint or latex-based paint. Painting tree wounds is not recommended for other trees species as it can reduce the effectiveness of the healing process.