CPL class to be offered by Fin & Feather Club
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a Concealed Pistol License Class on April 8 and 9 at the Fin & Feather Clubhouse.
The cost is $100 for non-members and $50 for club members. The class runs from 6-9:30 p.m., April 8, and all day on April 9. You must register with Jim at 231-907-8330 in order to take the class.
Be a good trail partner; steer clear of muddy trails
With warming spring temperatures right around the corner for much of the state, it’s a good time to remind everyone to help protect trails. Using muddy trails can leave ruts, uneven tire tracks and footprints, contribute to erosion and inadvertently widen trails.
It’s best to avoid muddy trails altogether; however, if you do encounter muddy sections, please keep the following tips in mind to avoid widening the trails:
• When bike riding: Dismount and tiptoe down the center – not the sides – of the trail.
• When hiking: Go right through the center of the trail, rather than traveling around the mud.
• When horseback riding: Carefully travel with your horse through the center of the trail.
“Following these tips may mean a little more cleanup for shoes, tires and hooves after an outing, but I think most trail users would agree it’s worth it to ensure our trails stay in the best possible condition during this seasonal transition,” said Kristen Bennett, acting state trails coordinator for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “Plus, when trails do start to widen, it can pose safety risks to users and cause damage to surrounding wildlife habitat.”
Learn more about etiquette on nonmotorized trails at Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.
Questions? Contact Kristen Bennett at BennettK@Michigan.gov.
DNR collecting walleye eggs on Muskegon River this spring
Muskegon River anglers should be on the lookout for Michigan Department of Natural Resources personnel collecting walleye eggs below Croton Dam this spring.
Walleye will be collected with electrofishing boats starting as early as the week of March 20 and concluding by April 14.
The date these collections begin will depend on water temperatures, the presence of ripe fish and other factors. It is anticipated most work will be completed from the last week of March through the first week of April. Five days of electrofishing are planned, with four of those being egg-take days.
Electrofish sampling usually begins at Croton Dam each day at about 8:30 a.m. and proceeds downstream to the Pine Street access site.
If more eggs are needed, additional collections may occur downstream to the Thornapple Street access site.
Anglers who wish to avoid the walleye collection activities should fish downstream of the Pine Street access site. The DNR asks everyone to use caution when fishing near the electrofishing boats, and those wading will be asked to exit the water when a boat approaches and during electrofishing work.
The DNR also asks the public to not gather at egg collection to allow DNR staff to maintain effective social distancing and to safely and efficiently collect eggs. The DNR appreciates cooperation during this critical egg-take operation.
The DNR plans to collect approximately 24 million walleye eggs from the Muskegon River this year, which will result in fry (fish that have just hatched) for transfer to rearing ponds and direct fry plants throughout the Lower Peninsula. Walleye fry transferred to ponds will be raised to fingerling size (approximately 1.5 to 2.5 inches) and stocked in late spring or early summer in lakes and rivers throughout the Lower Peninsula. Lake Michigan and many inland lake walleye populations in the Lower Peninsula depend on the fingerlings produced from Muskegon River eggs.
The size of the walleye spawning run in the Muskegon River is about 40,000 to 50,000 fish each year. DNR crews will strip milt (sperm) and eggs from approximately 350 adult fish, which will be returned to the river – except for 60, which will be sent to Michigan State University for fish health testing.
Learn more about how the DNR manages Michigan’s fisheries at Michigan.gov/Fishing.