Gear up for spring fishing by getting 2023 fishing license
The new fishing license and regulation season kicked off April 1, so anglers need to be sure they have purchased a new license in order to enjoy Michigan’s great fishing opportunities. The 2023 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2024. Fishing licenses can be purchased at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or by downloading the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app and purchasing via the app.
Michigan DNR Hunt Fish, an official app of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, gives you a mobile path to buy and store hunting, fishing, ORV and snowmobile licenses and permits, report harvests, access guides and digests, and get the latest outdoor recreation updates. Make future online fishing license purchases even quicker by selecting auto-renew at checkout to automatically receive licenses in the future.
2023 fishing seasons
The statewide trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons all open April 29. In Upper Peninsula waters, the walleye and northern pike seasons open May 15. The 2023 Michigan Fishing Guide and Inland Trout & Salmon Maps are available online along with a lot of other helpful fishing information — including fishing locations, species identification and tips for beginners — at www.michigan.gov/fishing.
Outdoor Skills Academy offering clinics in May
Looking for opportunities to try a new outdoor pursuit or learn the skills you need to get out on the water or in the woods with confidence?
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy classes offers in-depth, expert, hands-on instruction to help you do just that. Spring classes include:
• Saginaw Bay Walleye Clinic, May 2-3 in Bay City. Includes a tips and techniques session led by Walleye Trail World Champion Captain Mark Martin and Captain Brandon Stanton of Team Gunsmoke Sportfishing and Guide Service and time with Martin’s pro-staff on charter boats fishing Saginaw Bay and River. Cost is $375.
• Fly Fishing Clinic, May 27-28 in Cadillac. This class for beginners will cover the basics of fly fishing, including various fly casts and fly selection based on target species. Cost is $40. Coming up this summer and fall are two more fly-fishing sessions and classes on wilderness survival, bear hunting, trapping and various aspects of deer hunting.
Find a full class schedule at www.michigan.gov/outdoorskills.
Questions? Contact Ed Shaw at 231-779-1321.
As spring comes, residents reminded to check for burning permit
With spring comes open burning, but residents are reminded about some things when it comes to open burning.
The State of Michigan’s burn permit is required for burning any unwanted material, such as yard waste or paper products. It’s not a physical permit you apply for. Instead, you can check online to see if weather conditions allow for you to safely open burn.
Burning trash, plastic, Styrofoam or other hazardous materials is never permitted and can have serious effects on your health. A burn permit is required anytime snow is not covering the ground.
For the Upper Peninsula and the northern half of the Lower Peninsula, you can check online to see burn conditions for your county. For the southern Lower Peninsula, contact your local fire department or governing body for a burn permit.
Individuals can be held legally responsible for letting a fire escape, and additional city or township burn restrictions may be in effect. Always double check before lighting anything.
“Nine out of 10 wildfires in Michigan are caused by people, but following a few simple fire safety tips can reduce the risk for everyone,” stated Paul Rogers, Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire prevention specialist. “When you’re burning, always have a water source and shovel nearby to thoroughly extinguish the embers, and never leave your fire unattended.”
Burning yard waste isn’t the only way to dispose of it. Here are some other ideas for getting a yard in shape:
• Composting can retain soil nutrients for your yard, giving flowers, trees and other plants a boost.
• Leave the leaves if you can – they are a fantastic habitat for native pollinators!
• Chip up woody material for garden beds or pathways.
To learn more and see if conditions are safe for burning, visit Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.
For fire safety tips, visit Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.
Questions? Contact DNR fire prevention specialist Paul Rogers at 616-260-8406.