Fin & Feather Club plans skeet, shotgun shooting class in June
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County is sponsoring a skeet and shotgun shooting class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the skeet range.
Bring a shotgun, a 7 1/2- to 9-shot box of shells, and eye and ear protection.
For more information, call Bruce Krieger at (231) 357-4598 or Dan Englehart at (231) 510-1003.
There is no charge for this class.
Pruning oaks now could invite disease
Oak leaves in orange and brown against a blue sky reflect a possible infection with oak wilt.
We know it’s tempting to get outside and prune everything in the yard when spring arrives. But if you have an oak tree, please wait. You could save the tree’s life.
From April 15 to July 15, oak trees are at high risk for oak wilt infection, a serious fungal disease that can weaken white oaks and kill red oak trees within a few weeks. During this time of year, flying beetles can carry spores of the fungus from tree to tree. The fungus enters the tree through wounds that are often a result of pruning or storm damage.
“The guidelines against pruning oak trees during this time are designed to help prevent the spread of this tree-killing disease to new areas,” said James Wieferich, forest health specialist in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Forest Resources Division. “Once oak wilt gets started, it is expensive to successfully manage and will kill all nearby red oaks over time, if untreated.”
If you have an oak tree that gets damaged during the high-risk period from April 15 to July 15, immediately cover all wounds with tree-wound paint or latex-based paint. Painting tree wounds is not recommended for other trees species as it can reduce the effectiveness of the healing process.
Turkey licenses
still available
There’s still time to get a turkey license! See what hunt units have licenses available and snag one before they sell out.
Keep in mind, licenses bought online will be mailed to you seven to 10 days after purchasing.
Another great license for hunters wanting a little more flexibility is Hunt 0234. This statewide spring license is valid for public and private lands, except public lands in Unit ZZ (southern Lower Peninsula). This license is valid to hunt Fort Custer military lands with permission. Season dates are May 7-31.