Fin & Feather Club offers basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a basic pistol class for men and women from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1. The cost of the class is $20. Participants must be registered to take the class. Register by calling Jim at (231) 907-8330. This class teaches the proper way to handle a firearm, including loading, unloading, and other fundamentals.
The club has some hadn’t guns and ammo that can be used if needed.
Several fishing seasons open Saturday; are you ready?
Put your 2021 fishing license to good use this weekend during the trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons, which both open today. Enjoy Michigan’s world-class fishing opportunities on your own or bring your family along for the fun.
In Upper Peninsula waters, the walleye and northern pike possession seasons open Saturday, May 15. Michigan’s muskellunge possession season on all Great Lakes, inland waters, Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair, St. Marys and Detroit rivers opens Saturday, June 5 (remember that catch-and-release fishing for muskellunge is open all year).
The catch-and-immediate-release season for largemouth and smallmouth bass is open all year on nearly all waters (unless otherwise closed to fishing – check the 2021 Michigan Fishing Guide for specifics). The possession season for bass opens statewide Saturday, May 29, except for Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers, which open Saturday, June 19. The Lake Erie, Detroit River, Lake St. Clair and St. Clair River daily possession limit for walleye will remain at six fish through April 30, 2022.
The new license season began April 1, so be sure you have a new fishing license. 2021 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2022. To purchase a fishing license, visit Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.
The 2021 Michigan Fishing Guide and inland trout and salmon maps are available online along with other helpful fishing information; visit www.michigan.gov/fishing for the most up-to-date information. You can view the complete guide online or download it to your smart device for later use.