Fin & Feather Club plans skeet, shotgun shooting class in June
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County is sponsoring a skeet and shotgun shooting class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the skeet range.
Bring a shotgun, a 7 1/2- to 9-shot box of shells, and eye and ear protection.
For more information, call Bruce Krieger at (231) 357-4598 or Dan Englehart at (231) 510-1003.
There is no charge for this class.
Fin & Feather offers basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a basic pistol class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7.
The cost of the class is $20, and it is open to men and women. Registration must take place by calling 231-907-8330.
This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading and unloading and how to shoot.
DNR welcomes public input on 2024 forest management plans
Prescribed burns, timber harvests and other activities are carefully planned to keep Michigan’s nearly 4 million acres of state forest healthy and thriving.
Plans for these activities are currently being made for 2024, but public comment is welcome now, before those plans are finalized.
In-person open houses were suspended during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many forest management units are returning to in-person open houses this season; you may also comment online or in writing.
To find out what activities are planned for the forest, choose the geographic area you are interested in and take a look at the planned activities on an interactive map.
Submit online comments through the map during designated 30-day periods. If you’d prefer to attend an open house in person, scheduled dates are listed below:
Once public comment has been received, a meeting called a compartment review is held. That’s where plans are finalized.
Contact the unit manager for details on how to attend an in-person open house or compartment review.
The DNR’s Forest Resources Division welcomes public comment on all forest activities.
Cadillac (for Mason, Lake counties): Comment period is July 4-Aug. 4; open house is Aug. 4; compartment review is Sept. 6. Contact Dave Fisher, 231-745-4651, ext. 6946.
Traverse City for (Manistee County): Comment period June 6-July 7; open house is July 6 in Traverse City and July 7 in Kalkaska; compartment review is July 12. Contact Dave Lemmien, 231-922-5280.