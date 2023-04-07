Outdoor Skills Academy offering clinics in April, May
Looking for opportunities to try a new outdoor pursuit or learn the skills you need to get out on the water or in the woods with confidence?
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy classes offers in-depth, expert, hands-on instruction to help you do just that. Spring classes include:
• Steelhead Fishing Clinic, April 15-16 in Cadillac. Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes,” including time fishing on the Manistee River. Cost is $30.
• Walleye Fishing Clinic, April 16 in Cadillac. Pro walleye tournament angler Dan Miller and others will cover the A to Z of walleye fishing and tips for chasing trophy fish. Cost is $45.
• Saginaw Bay Walleye Clinic, May 2-3 in Bay City. Includes a tips and techniques session led by Walleye Trail World Champion Captain Mark Martin and Captain Brandon Stanton of Team Gunsmoke Sportfishing and Guide Service and time with Martin’s pro-staff on charter boats fishing Saginaw Bay and River. Cost is $375.
• Fly Fishing Clinic, May 27-28 in Cadillac. This class for beginners will cover the basics of fly fishing, including various fly casts and fly selection based on target species. Cost is $40. Coming up this summer and fall are two more fly-fishing sessions and classes on wilderness survival, bear hunting, trapping and various aspects of deer hunting.
Find a full class schedule at www.michigan.gov/outdoorskills.
Questions? Contact Ed Shaw at 231-779-1321.
As spring comes,
residents reminded to check for burning permit
With spring comes open burning, but residents are reminded about some things when it comes to open burning.
The State of Michigan’s burn permit is required for burning any unwanted material, such as yard waste or paper products. It’s not a physical permit you apply for. Instead, you can check online to see if weather conditions allow for you to safely open burn.
Burning trash, plastic, Styrofoam or other hazardous materials is never permitted and can have serious effects on your health. A burn permit is required anytime snow is not covering the ground.
For the Upper Peninsula and the northern half of the Lower Peninsula, you can check online to see burn conditions for your county. For the southern Lower Peninsula, contact your local fire department or governing body for a burn permit.
Individuals can be held legally responsible for letting a fire escape, and additional city or township burn restrictions may be in effect. Always double check before lighting anything.
“Nine out of 10 wildfires in Michigan are caused by people, but following a few simple fire safety tips can reduce the risk for everyone,” stated Paul Rogers, Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire prevention specialist. “When you’re burning, always have a water source and shovel nearby to thoroughly extinguish the embers, and never leave your fire unattended.”
Burning yard waste isn’t the only way to dispose of it. Here are some other ideas for getting a yard in shape:
• Composting can retain soil nutrients for your yard, giving flowers, trees and other plants a boost.
• Leave the leaves if you can – they are a fantastic habitat for native pollinators!
• Chip up woody material for garden beds or pathways.
To learn more and see if conditions are safe for burning, visit Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.
For fire safety tips, visit Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.
Questions? Contact DNR fire prevention specialist Paul Rogers at 616-260-8406.