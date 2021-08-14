Fin & Feather Club to hold two-day hunters safety classes
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a two-day hunters safety class for students who have not taken the course online Aug. 28-29.
Due to DNR regulations, the class is limited to 40 students. The club will take 10 students who have been accepted who have successfully passed the online hunters safety for the field day, which is on Aug. 29.
You must sign up in order to take the class on Aug. 14 at Captain Chuck’s in Ludington to pick up the book from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to the lack of Hunter Safety Instructors, this will be a first come sign up for 40 for the two-day class and 10 on-line students for the field day.
Contact Nita at (231) 690-0874 or Frank at 510-5558 for more information.
Scottville Optimist Club
to hold sixth annual
Sportsman’s Banquet
The annual Scottville Optimist Sportsman’s Banquet will take place on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St., behind West Shore Bank.
Tickets are $30 for adults and the cost includes dinner and beverages along with entry into the door-prize drawing. Tickets are $15 for kids 17 and younger, and entry is free for children younger than 6.
Special prizes will be given out to youth attending the Banquet.
The event will feature big board items with drawings all night and more than 50 bucket raffle drawings. Tickets for raffle items are sold separately.
Sponsorship levels start at $50.
For more information or tickets, call Joe Knowles at (231) 690-7374 or Mark Watts at (231) 462-3623.
Universal antlerless license needed to hunt
deer this year
To hunt antlerless deer in the Lower Peninsula, all you will need is a universal antlerless license, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Universal antlerless deer licenses are available for purchase over the counter without an application. This license is valid on public and private lands in all deer seasons and in all deer management units open to antlerless hunting without an access permit.
If you are participating in a reserved deer hunt at the Sharonville State Game Area, Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, Shiawassee River National Wildlife Refuge or Shiawassee River State Game Area, you will need to apply for a reserved deer hunt access permit.