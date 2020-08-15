Today is final day to apply for antlerless deer hunting license
Saturday, Aug. 15 — today — is the final day to apply for antlerless deer license.
Hunters may apply only once and must choose to apply for either a public-land or private-land license (not both). Applications are $5.
Apply online at www.michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or anywhere licenses are sold. Find more antlerless deer hunting and application information at www.michigan.gov/deer.
Input sought on 2021 deer regulations
Deer hunting regulations for 2020 were finalized in July, and it is already time to start thinking about those for 2021. Hunters and others interested in deer hunting regulations are invited to attend and give input to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources during two virtual open house events next week.
The sessions will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 21. The content will be the same at both meetings.
Participants will hear from DNR experts about deer population dynamics, disease and harvest and hunter trends. Attendees will be given a look at, and an opportunity to weigh in on, the DNR-proposed 2021 deer hunting regulations.
The potential changes are meant to simplify deer hunting regulations and remove barriers to participation in deer hunting. Once public input has been gathered, it will be sent to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission for review before the commission votes on the proposed regulations in December.
Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month tickets available
The Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month raffle tickets are available for purchase.
The cost per ticket is $50, and there is a limit of 300 tickets. If someone wins during a month, the ticket is re-entered into the tumbler so they’re eligible for each of the 12 drawings.
The first drawing is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2020, for a Weatherby 270. Drawing dates and prizes through September 2021 are: Nov. 7 — AB3 Hunter 308; Dec. 9 — Tikka T3 Lite 25-06; Jan. 13, 2021 — Remington 200 yr. Commemorative 12 gauge and Heritage Rough Rider 22 LR/22 mag; Feb. 10, 2021 — Remington Turkey 12 gauge; March 10, 2021 — Remington 783 450; April 14, 2021 — Remington 1187 20 gauge; May 12, 2021 — Browning AB3 Hunter 7 mm — 08; June 9, 2021 — Tikka T3 Lite 6.5; July 14, 2021 — Weatherby 270 Winchester; Aug. 11, 2021 — Henry 22 Lever Action; Sept. 8, 2021 — Weatherby 30-06.
Call Tony or Diane Zack at 231-757-2747 for tickets or more information.
Lakeshore Friends of NRA banquet scheduled for Oct. 10
The Lakeshore Friends of the NRA scheduled its annual fundraising banquet to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The event includes dozens of gun raffles, including the NRA 2020 Gun of the Year as well as several other exclusive items.
Tickets are $40 for a single or $100 for a Big Shooter package that includes a dinner ticket, raffle package and tickets to an early bird raffle drawing. For tickets, call Stan at 231-690-1190 or Wayne at 231-233-6254.
Fin and Feather Club limits access for members only
Due to concern of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ranges will remain open for member use only at the Fin and Feather Club.
If you are sick, don’t use the ranges. If you use the ranges, please follow standard protocol in dealing with COVID-19. (Wash your hands, maintain distance from others, etc.). Basic Pistol Class is rescheduled for Sept. 5.