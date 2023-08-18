Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL class Sept. 1-2
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting a CPL class on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3276 N. Darr Road in Scottville.
Students need to pre-register to take the class. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members.
The class is from 6-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 and all day on Sept. 2. To register, call Jim at 231-907-8330.
Fin & Feather Club possibly hosting shooting game
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting a steel plate handgun shoot depending on the interest shown by its members and public.
The shoot is for fun and open to those looking to try their shooting ability with a handgun. All skill levels and handguns are welcome, including semi automatic and revolvers 22 cal to 45 acp. No magnum calibers will be accepted.
The steel plates will be arranged at different distance and heights to challenge shooting ability.
There is a mandatory safety and instruction meeting before the shoot. The cost is $10 with all proceeds going to a charity.
Before a date is determined and the course set up, the club is seeking those with interest to reach out to Frank Koehle at fkoehle@t-one.net or 231-510-0558. In a message, leave contact information.
Plan for fall: Sign up now for hunter education
Crisp, cool days; bright autumn leaves crackling underfoot; the small puff of your breath on the air … There’s nothing like a hunting day in the woods! It may feel far away during the dog days of summer, but now is the right time to think about hunter education if you or someone you plan to hunt with hasn’t yet completed a course. You can take hunter education in a traditional classroom, online or as a take-home study course.
Online and take-home study students are required to complete an in-person field day, during which all students will have the chance to practice hands-on skills, such as target shooting and fence crossing.
While successful completion of a hunter education course is required in order to buy most hunting licenses, the course delivers much more. Students will learn lifelong skills, such as wildlife management, basic first aid and proper use of a compass.
Many of our state’s hunting seasons begin in September, so be sure to start checking for hunter education opportunities now – it’s an investment in a lifetime of safe, responsible enjoyment of Michigan’s hunting tradition.
Find a class near you at Michigan.gov/HunterEducation.
Questions? Email DNR-LED-RecSafety@Michigan.gov.