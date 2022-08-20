Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek Banquet coming Sept. 22
Whitetails Unlimited it hosting its 18th annual Ruby Creek Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch.
The banquet will include games and raffles with a social hour starting at 5 p.m. The dinner is at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for a single person and $20 for a child (15 and younger). The tickets need to be ordered by Sept. 17, and no tickets will be sold at the door. If purchasing tickets for eight people, that person can be entered in as a table captain and is eligible for a table captain-only drawing, a Whitetails Unlimited gift and recognition as a special guest.
There is also a “big buck” package at $115 that includes a single ticket, 132 general raffle tickets, six bonus gun raffle tickets and a gift. There will also be special drawings for veterans and youth.
For tickets or information, contact Jim Kurdziel, the Whitetails Unlimited field director, at 231-894-1515. Tickets can also be bought through the organization’s national headquarters by calling 800-274-5471 or going online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class Sept. 3
The Fin & Feather Club will host a Basic Pistol Class on Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women.
Register by contacting Jim at 231 907-8330. This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
Comment on state forest road maps by Aug. 31
If you enjoy riding off-road vehicles on Michigan’s forest roads, you can help the DNR shape the 2023 forest road maps. Submit comments by Aug. 31.
To make sure people know which forest roads are open or closed to public use, the DNR annually updates online maps on April 1 as part of its review process. Comments on forest road maps may be submitted at any time.
Feedback received by Aug. 31 will be considered when developing the 2023 maps. View the status of forest roads and submit comments on an interactive map at www.michigan.gov/forestroads, or email comments to DNR-RoadInventoryProject@Michigan.gov.
Questions? Contact Jason Caron at 906-235-4361.
Updates may include decisions to open or close a road to ORV or conventional vehicle traffic, or to update a road’s status.