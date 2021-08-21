Fin & Feather Club to hold two-day hunters safety classes
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a two-day hunters safety class for students who have not taken the course online Aug. 28-29.
Due to DNR regulations, the class is limited to 40 students. The club will take 10 students who have been accepted who have successfully passed the online hunters safety for the field day, which is on Aug. 29. You must sign up in order to take the class on Aug. 14 at Captain Chuck’s in Ludington to pick up the book from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to the lack of Hunter Safety Instructors, this will be a first come sign up for 40 for the two-day class and 10 on-line students for the field day. Contact Nita at (231) 690-0874 or Frank at 510-5558 for more information.
Scottville Optimist Club to hold sixth annual Sportsman’s Banquet
The annual Scottville Optimist Sportsman’s Banquet will take place on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St., behind West Shore Bank.
Tickets are $30 for adults and the cost includes dinner and beverages along with entry into the door-prize drawing. Tickets are $15 for kids 17 and younger, and entry is free for children younger than 6. Special prizes will be given out to youth attending the Banquet. The event will feature big board items with drawings all night and more than 50 bucket raffle drawings. Tickets for raffle items are sold separately. Sponsorship levels start at $50. For more information or tickets, call Joe Knowles at (231) 690-7374 or Mark Watts at (231) 462-3623.
Whitetails Unlimited hosting annual Ruby Creek Banquet Sept. 25
Whitetails Unlimited is hosting its 17th annual Ruby Creek Banquet starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch.Games and raffles along with the social hour will be at 5 p.m. with the dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a drawing for veterans as well as a drawing for youth, ages 15 and younger. The fundraiser’s auction and prizes include items such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles.
Tickets are $30 per person, and $20 for children ages 15 and younger. To order tickets or get more information, contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 or contact the Whitetails Unlimited national headquarters at 800-274-5471.
Tickets and information can also be found online at whitetailsunlimited.com.