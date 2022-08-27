Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek Banquet coming Sept. 22
Whitetails Unlimited it hosting its 18th annual Ruby Creek Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch.
The banquet will include games and raffles with a social hour starting at 5 p.m. The dinner is at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for a single person and $20 for a child (15 and younger). The tickets need to be ordered by Sept. 17, and no tickets will be sold at the door. If purchasing tickets for eight people, that person can be entered in as a table captain and is eligible for a table captain-only drawing, a Whitetails Unlimited gift and recognition as a special guest.
There is also a “big buck” package at $115 that includes a single ticket, 132 general raffle tickets, six bonus gun raffle tickets and a gift. There will also be special drawings for veterans and youth.
For tickets or information, contact Jim Kurdziel, the Whitetails Unlimited field director, at 231-894-1515. Tickets can also be bought through the organization’s national headquarters by calling 800-274-5471 or going online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class Sept. 3
The Fin & Feather Club will host a Basic Pistol Class on Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women.
Register by contacting Jim at 231 907-8330. This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
DNR urges waterfowl hunters to use caution, expects fall surge in highly pathogenic avian influenza
With certain duck and goose hunting seasons starting Sept. 1 throughout the state, and others to follow this fall and winter, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks all hunters to be observant and careful when harvesting and handling wild birds, due to the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.
Although the rate of positive HPAI detections has slowed this summer, a recent uptick in reports of wild bird die-offs, neurologically abnormal wild birds and HPAI detections has prompted the DNR to issue additional guidance.
Influenza experts expect a resurgence of this “bird flu” as waterfowl migrations get underway and fall hunting seasons begin.
The H5N1 virus continues to be detected through wild bird surveillance activities and is considered widespread in wild bird populations throughout Michigan, including all watersheds in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas. Dabbling ducks are the most commonly infected waterfowl, but geese, swans, shorebirds and other species also can be infected.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, immediately report wild bird deaths to your state wildlife management agency so that bird die-offs can be investigated and tested for avian influenza. In particular, die-offs involving six or more birds should be reported. Sick, dead or neurologically abnormal wild mammals also may be cause for concern, so please report those, too.
Call the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.
Call a local DNR wildlife field office to speak to a field biologist.
Use the DNR’s Eyes in the Field app. Choose the “diseased wildlife” reporting option.
Prevent contact of domestic or captive birds with wild birds.
Do not handle sick or dead wildlife. If it is necessary to do so, use a shovel, wear impermeable gloves, wash hands with soap and water, and change clothing before having contact with domestic poultry or pet birds.