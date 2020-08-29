Fin and Feather Club to host basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather will be holding a basic pistol class for men and women from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. The cost of the class is $20. Registration is required. Register by calling Jim at (231) 907-8330. The class teaches the proper way to handle a firearm, including loading, unloading and more. There are some hand guns that can be used if needed, as well as ammo.
Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month tickets sold out
The Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month raffle tickets are sold out.
The first drawing is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2020, for a Weatherby 270. Drawing dates and prizes through September 2021 are: Nov. 7 — AB3 Hunter 308; Dec. 9 — Tikka T3 Lite 25-06; Jan. 13, 2021 — Remington 200 yr. Commemorative 12 gauge and Heritage Rough Rider 22 LR/22 mag; Feb. 10, 2021 — Remington Turkey 12 gauge; March 10, 2021 — Remington 783 450; April 14, 2021 — Remington 1187 20 gauge; May 12, 2021 — Browning AB3 Hunter 7 mm — 08; June 9, 2021 — Tikka T3 Lite 6.5; July 14, 2021 — Weatherby 270 Winchester; Aug. 11, 2021 — Henry 22 Lever Action; Sept. 8, 2021 — Weatherby 30-06.
Lakeshore Friends of NRA banquet scheduled for Oct. 10
The Lakeshore Friends of the NRA scheduled its annual fundraising banquet to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The event includes dozens of gun raffles, including the NRA 2020 Gun of the Year as well as several other exclusive items.
Tickets are $40 for a single or $100 for a Big Shooter package that includes a dinner ticket, raffle package and tickets to an early bird raffle drawing. For tickets, call Stan at 231-690-1190 or Wayne at 231-233-6254.
Fin and Feather Club limits access for members only
Due to concern of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ranges will remain open for member use only at the Fin and Feather Club.
If you are sick, don’t use the ranges. If you use the ranges, please follow standard protocol in dealing with COVID-19. (Wash your hands, maintain distance from others, etc.).