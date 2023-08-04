Plan for fall: Sign up now for hunter education
Crisp, cool days; bright autumn leaves crackling underfoot; the small puff of your breath on the air … There’s nothing like a hunting day in the woods! It may feel far away during the dog days of summer, but now is the right time to think about hunter education if you or someone you plan to hunt with hasn’t yet completed a course. You can take hunter education in a traditional classroom, online or as a take-home study course. Online and take-home study students are required to complete an in-person field day, during which all students will have the chance to practice hands-on skills, such as target shooting and fence crossing.
While successful completion of a hunter education course is required in order to buy most hunting licenses, the course delivers much more. Students will learn lifelong skills, such as wildlife management, basic first aid and proper use of a compass.
Many of our state’s hunting seasons begin in September, so be sure to start checking for hunter education opportunities now – it’s an investment in a lifetime of safe, responsible enjoyment of Michigan’s hunting tradition.
Find a class near you at Michigan.gov/HunterEducation.
Questions? Email DNR-LED-RecSafety@Michigan.gov.
Weigh in on state forest road changes by Aug. 31
The Department of Natural Resources annually reviews forest road information to make sure digital maps reflect what’s on the landscape and help people know which roads are open or closed to public use. Updates are posted April 1, the same date you can get new ORV licenses and trail permits.
While comments on forest road maps may be submitted at any time, feedback received by Aug. 31 will be considered when developing the 2024 maps.
About 11,600 miles of forest roads currently are open to the public. View the status of forest roads and submit comments on an interactive map at www.michigan.gov/forestroads, or email comments to dnr-roadinventoryproject@michigan.gov.
Updates may include decisions to open or close a road to ORV or conventional vehicle traffic, or to update a road’s status. These decisions are typically made to protect damaged natural resources, ensure public safety due to road conditions or fix data errors in maps.
Questions? Contact Jason Caron at 906-235-4361.
Nearly 100 parcels of state-managed land available via online auctions in August, September
Lake frontage, river frontage and vacant forested acreage surrounded by private ownership are just some of the 95 parcels available in the next round of surplus land auctions from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Land is available in a dozen counties throughout the Lower and Upper peninsulas: Alger, Allegan, Chippewa, Dickinson, Iosco, Lake, Kent, Mackinac, Midland, Montcalm, Oscoda and Presque Isle. Several of the largest parcels are in Alger, Chippewa, Dickinson, Iosco, Midland, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties, while lakefront and riverfront parcels are in Allegan, Chippewa, Iosco, Lake, Montcalm and Presque Isle counties.
For more information about the sale of surplus, state-managed public land, contact DNR resource specialist Michael Michalek at 517-331-8387.