Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class Sept. 3
The Fin & Feather Club will host a Basic Pistol Class on Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Register by contacting Jim at 231 907-8330. This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
DNR to host open house on proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground in Lake County
Those who are interested in or just curious about the proposed development of an equestrian campground in Lake County’s Pinora Township are encouraged to attend a public open house hosted Wednesday, Aug. 17, by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground, situated near the Tin Cup Springs off-road vehicle and motorcycle trails, is located along 8th Street in Pinora Township, approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Frank Smith Street.
It will offer special facilities to accommodate campers who bring horses to enjoy the nearby riding trails that are open to equestrian use. The development plan for the campground includes:
• Twenty-five rustic camping sites.
• Two vault toilets.
• A hand pump for water.
• A submerged well for generator hookup.
The estimated construction timeline would have work starting in late fall and being completed in early spring 2023.
The Aug. 17 open house will run 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pinora Township Hall, located at the intersection of South Deer Lake Road and East 32nd Street in Reed City. A brief overview presentation will start at 2:15 p.m., but people are invited to stop in at any time to view the proposed development plan, share feedback and ask questions of DNR staff.
After the meeting, the proposed plan will be available at Michigan.gov/Equestrian. People can send comments to Ron Monroe, DNR Parks and Recreation Division unit supervisor, at MonroeR@Michigan.gov through Friday, Aug. 26.
Comment on state forest road maps by Aug. 31
If you enjoy riding off-road vehicles on Michigan’s forest roads, you can help the DNR shape the 2023 forest road maps. Submit comments by Aug. 31. To make sure people know which forest roads are open or closed to public use, the DNR annually updates online maps on April 1 as part of its review process. This annual update helps the DNR keep its forest road inventory accurate and meet requirements outlined in Public Act 288 of 2016.
Comments on forest road maps may be submitted at any time. Feedback received by Aug. 31 will be considered when developing the 2023 maps. Updates may include decisions to open or close a road to ORV or conventional vehicle traffic, or to update a road’s status.
View the status of forest roads and submit comments on an interactive map at www.michigan.gov/forestroads, or email comments to DNR-RoadInventoryProject@Michigan.gov.
Questions? Contact Jason Caron at 906-235-4361.